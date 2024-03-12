Eagles re-sign Rick Lovato to one-year contract

The Philadelphia Eagles re-signed long snapper Rick Lovato to a one-year contract on Tuesday, according to an official team announcement.

The Eagles also confirmed Braden Mann’s reported two-year contract extension.

And so the Birds will retain the special teams operation they had for most of last season with Mann, Lovato, and Jake Elliott all returning. There was never any doubt that this would be the case but now it’s official.

Lovato originally signed with the Eagles during the 2016 season after Jon Dorenbos got hurt. He then surprisingly beat out Dorenbos ahead of the 2017 season.

Lovato is one of the only four remaining members of the Eagles’ Super Bowl-winning team. The other three: Elliott, Brandon Graham, and Lane Johnson.

It’s mildly interesting that Lovato, who turns 32 in September, was only signed to a one-year deal. He’ll be playing to earn another contract next offseason.

Lovato did log his first career forced fumble in 2023. Unfortunately, the Eagles weren’t able to recover the ball on that play.

Eagles forced fumbles in 2023



Rick Lovato: 1



Darius Slay, James Bradberry, Kelee Ringo, Eli Ricks, Nolan Smith, Nakobe Dean, Zach Cunningham, Brandon Graham, Reed Blankenship, Kevin Byard, Derek Barnett, Ben VanSumeren, Shaq Leonard, Moro Ojomo combined: 0 — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) March 12, 2024