Braden Mann, Eagles reportedly agree to two-year contract

The Philadelphia Eagles have locked up franchise punter Braden Mann to a two-year contract worth $4.2 million, according to a report from Adam Caplan. The deal is said to be worth $2.775 million guaranteed.

The Eagles originally signed Mann to their practice squad in September 2023 after giving Arryn Siposs one last try to be their punter. After joining Philly on a trial basis, he was signed to the active roster.

Mann clearly proved to be worth keeping around. Here’s how the 26-year-old ranked in a number of notable categories:

Average yards per punt attempt — 7th (49.5)

Average net yards per punt attempt — t-6th (43.6)

Average hangtime — t-12th (4.34 seconds)

Return yards per return — 13th (9.0)

Punter EPA (a real thing) — 13th

Hardly elite but certainly above average.

Also doesn’t hurt that he can spin it a little bit. Mann completed a fake punt pass to Olamide Zaccheaus in the Eagles’ loss to the Dallas Cowboys (as pictured above the article).

Nice to see that the Eagles were able to avoid looking for a new punter by retaining Mann.

He’s the Mann.