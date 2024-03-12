 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News CJGJ is back!

Filed under:

Braden Mann, Eagles reportedly agree to two-year contract

The Birds are retaining their punter.

By Brandon Lee Gowton
/ new
Philadelphia Eagles v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles have locked up franchise punter Braden Mann to a two-year contract worth $4.2 million, according to a report from Adam Caplan. The deal is said to be worth $2.775 million guaranteed.

The Eagles originally signed Mann to their practice squad in September 2023 after giving Arryn Siposs one last try to be their punter. After joining Philly on a trial basis, he was signed to the active roster.

Mann clearly proved to be worth keeping around. Here’s how the 26-year-old ranked in a number of notable categories:

  • Average yards per punt attempt — 7th (49.5)
  • Average net yards per punt attempt — t-6th (43.6)
  • Average hangtime — t-12th (4.34 seconds)
  • Return yards per return — 13th (9.0)
  • Punter EPA (a real thing) — 13th

Hardly elite but certainly above average.

Also doesn’t hurt that he can spin it a little bit. Mann completed a fake punt pass to Olamide Zaccheaus in the Eagles’ loss to the Dallas Cowboys (as pictured above the article).

Nice to see that the Eagles were able to avoid looking for a new punter by retaining Mann.

He’s the Mann.

Poll

Grade the Braden Mann re-signing

view results
  • 42%
    A
    (963 votes)
  • 49%
    B
    (1125 votes)
  • 7%
    C
    (173 votes)
  • 0%
    D
    (17 votes)
  • 0%
    F
    (14 votes)
2292 votes total Vote Now

In This Stream

Eagles 2024 free agency roster moves

View all 15 stories

More From Bleeding Green Nation

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bleeding Green Nation Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Philadelphia Eagles news from Bleeding Green Nation