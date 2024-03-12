Josh Sweat amidst Eagles trade rumors: “I will miss you all”

It appears that Josh Sweat’s time with the Philadelphia Eagles might be over.

Amidst rumors that the team is willing to trade not only him but also fellow starting edge rusher Haason Reddick, Sweat posted the following Instagram comment on Tuesday morning:

For more context, this comment was written in response to an Instagram post from the “joshsweatfanclub” account:

Now, it’s possible that Sweat hasn’t actually heard anything and he’s merely assuming he’s going to be gone. And that may or may not be true.

It’s also possible that he’s pulling a prank. Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins posted a goodbye message on Monday right before signing a contract extension.

But the guess here is that Sweat is indeed going to be gone. Especially with the Eagles agreeing to terms with Bryce Huff on Monday. The Huff addition made it likely that at least one of Sweat or Reddick won’t be back in 2024.

Further, John Clark reports that the Eagles are “trying to find a trade for Sweat.”

We’ll see what they end up getting back in return.