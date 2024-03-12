Marcus Mariota is staying in the NFC East

Former future Philadelphia Eagles franchise quarterback Marcus Mariota will not be returning as Jalen Hurts’ backup in 2024. But he will be staying in the NFC East.

Mariota is signing with the Washington Commanders, according to a report from NFL insider Adam Schefter. The one-year contract is said to have a base value of $6 million and a max value of $10 million. Mariota will be a veteran quarterback in a position room that will soon feature the signal caller selected by Washington with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Eagles signed Mariota last offseason to be an experienced backup behind Hurts. He looked pretty awful as a passer in training camp practices and preseason games. Mariota was limited to just 44 snaps in the regular season, a bulk of which came after the Eagles pulled their starters in Week 18.

There was no need for the Birds to re-sign Mariota. They should really be turning the QB2 job over to 2023 sixth-round pick Tanner McKee, who showed promise last summer.

Knowing how the self-proclaimed QB Factory operates, however, it’s hard to rule out the Eagles making another quarterback addition. There was even some buzz that they could acquire Justin Fields if no team wants to make him their starter:

Interesting nugget from @MoveTheSticks on @nflnetwork just now. If the price drops dramatically, would the #eagles be interested in Justin Fields as a dynamic athletic backup to Jalen Hurts? — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) March 11, 2024

We’ll see.

For now, Hurts and McKee are the only two Eagles QBs under contract for next season.