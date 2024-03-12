Eagles sign G/C Matt Hennessy to one-year deal

NFL free agency doesn’t officially start until March 13 at 4pm, but Howie Roseman and the Eagles’ front office have made good use of the legal tampering period. New reports suggest that Philly is signing offensive lineman Matt Hennessy to a one-year deal.

The Eagles are signing OL Matt Hennessy, a league source tells @Bo_Wulf and me. They agreed to terms on a one-year deal.



Hennessy, 26, started 22 games for the Falcons since entering the league as a third-round pick in 2020 out of Temple. Adds depth on the interior. — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) March 12, 2024

The former third-round pick spent the first few years of his career with the Falcons, and got some experience at both guard and center. He’s logged 22 starts in 41 career games played.

The Eagles need to add some depth to the offensive line. Not only because Jason Kelce retired, but also because Sua Opeta and Jack Driscoll are free agents, and the team still doesn’t have an obvious starter at the right guard position with Cam Jurgens sliding over to center. Hennessy could conceivably compete with Tyler Steen for a starting role. At the very least, he provides some more depth behind Jurgnes.

Hennessy is another signing with ties to the Philly area, as a former Temple player. Roseman and co. have seemingly prioritized guys who are from or familiar with the community the past few years, and they’ve added another.