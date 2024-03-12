 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
C.J. Gardner-Johnson returns to the Eagles!

Philly desperately needed help in the secondary, so Howie Roseman brought back someone whose already been a big contributor for the Eagles.

By Alexis Chassen
NFL: FEB 12 Super Bowl LVII - Eagles vs Chiefs Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

He’s back!

The Eagles have agreed to terms with safety/nickel cornerback C.J. Gardner-Johnson, bringing him back to Philadelphia. The three-year contract is “worth up to $33 million max value,” according to NFL insider Adam Schefter.

The team has a serious need for some help in the secondary, and it looks like Howie Roseman was finally able to get the guy he wanted all along — someone who can (competently) play multiple roles.

CJGJ was an important part of the team’s 2022 Super Bowl run, but some business things after the season kept him from returning to the Eagles in 2023. The safety reportedly wanted more money than Howie Roseman was willing to offer, so they let him explore free agency, and ended up pivoting to re-signing James Bradberry. By the time Gardner-Johnson realized Roseman was offering a good deal, it was no longer available, and so he signed a one-year contract with the Detroit Lions. Had the Lions not collapsed in the NFC Championship Game, CJGJ would’ve played in the Super Bowl for the second straight season.

CJGJ only played in two games for Detroit before suffering a torn pec, which kept him sidelined until Week 18. CJGJ’s return was welcome heading into the playoffs, and through three post-season games, he recorded 12 total tackles and an interception against the Bucs.

It’ll be interesting to see how he fits in his return to Philly. He could start at safety, where the Eagles only have Reed Blankenship and Sydney Brown on the roster. Or he could be the replacement to Avonte Maddox in the slot. Or play some combination of both!

