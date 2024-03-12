Fletcher Cox continues to support Nick Sirianni

Newly-retired Fletcher Cox stopped by the Rich Eisen Show for his first interview since announcing his big news, and talked a bit about why he made that decision —citing the physical toll it was taking, particularly with the added 17th game — and what happened at the end of the 2023 season.

Cox disagreed with the notion that there was some kind of inner-turmoil through the team’s losing streak, and doubled down on previous comments about Nick Sirianni being the right guy to coach the Philadelphia Eagles.

“[Sirianni]’s the right guy, without a doubt. I think that we had a bad little stint, those last few games. We had a bad stint, had a bad run. Listen, it’s the City of Philadelphia, right? Our fans are tough. They’re hard on you, don’t matter who you are. Like I said, Sirianni is the guy for us, for the Eagles, because he took us to three straight playoffs, Super Bowl appearance — so, he’s the guy. He knows how to handle the guys. He’s a player’s coach, but he’s a coach coach, obviously, when it’s time to get things done.”

The 12-year veteran said that he was glad that Sirianni kept his job.

Cox also later admitted that it was different those last few games without Big Dom on the sideline. He’s someone that people talk to during the game, and helps keep the coaches in line to avoid penalties.