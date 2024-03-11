 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Saquon Barkley claps back at Tiki Barber

There’s no love lost between the two now-former Giants running backs.

By Alexis Chassen
2024 Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series - New York Rangers v New York Islanders Photo by Kostas Lymperopoulos/NHLI via Getty Images

As rumors began swirling that the Eagles were going to make a push to sign Saquon Barkley in free agency, former Giants RB Tiki Barber gave warning that the love and respect Barkley has in New York would be gone if he went to Philly. Fast forward a few days and that’s exactly what is happening, and Barber was quick to stand on his word, telling the running back, “You’re dead to us.”

To be clear, it’s been reported by various insiders that the Giants didn’t even make Barkley an offer. He was never going to be part of their plan in 2024, even after giving them the benefit of the doubt in 2023 and playing on the franchise tag.

Still, apparently Barber is incensed that Barkley would opt to play for the Giants NFC East rival. That’s certainly his opinion to have, but Barkley was not about to take it lying down. The newest Eagle RB clapped back at the notion he was screwing over the people and teammates who supported him the past six years.

Barber infamously retired from the NFL in 2006, surprising his teammates and calling it quits at the height of his career — and with the Giants reportedly offering him another lucrative contract. As he transitioned into his TV career, he made some comments regarding Eli Manning and his leadership that turned a lot of his former teammates and fans against him.

Barkley justifiably called Barber out for his hypocritical stance on the RB’s next move, and in doing so, is likely gaining even more fans in Philly.

