Eagles sign new linebacker to 1-year deal

The Eagles are signing at least one new linebacker through free agency, with the team agreeing to a one-year deal with Zach Baun.

After being drafted by the Saints in 2020, Baun went on to play in 62 games, although he predominantly took special teams snaps. The linebacker did take a career-high 27 percent (301) of the defensive snaps in 2023, and over the course of his career, notched 88 total tackles, 8 QB hits, 2 sacks, and 1 interception.

Zack Baun is a handy player. Critical note: he'll spend some time on-ball in Fangio's defense. This mitigates, but does not at all erase, the need for a true off-ball linebacker. https://t.co/0T50WYzpl2 — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) March 11, 2024

As noted by BGN alumnus Ben Solak, Baun’s addition in no way alleviates the team’s need for a true off-ball linebacker. He’ll join a pretty thin LB room that includes Nakobe Dean, Patrick Johnson, Terrell Lewis, Julian Okwara, Brandon Smith, and (occasionally) Nolan Smith. Pretty much all the linebackers who played for the Eagles last season are free agents, like Zach Cunningham and Nicholas Morrow, and even Shaun Bradley who was injured before the 2023 season started.

Baun’s special teams experience was likely a selling point for Howie Roseman and the front office, but they still need someone who can step up and fill that lead role for the defense.