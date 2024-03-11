Eagles miss out on signing Xavier McKinney

Xavier McKinney will not be joining Saquon Barkley in Philadelphia.

The former New York Giants safety is instead signing with the Green Bay Packers, according to a report from NFL insider Adam Schefter. The four-year contract is said to be worth $68 million.

Multiple reports indicated the Eagles were serious bidders for McKinney’s services. There was also thought that Philly might especially appeal to McKinney due to his friendship with Jalen Hurts (as pointed out by my BGN Radio co-host Jimmy Kempski).

But the Eagles will now need to look elsewhere for safety help.

The good news is that there are still a number of options available to them in free agency. Players currently still available include, but are not necessary limited to, the likes of Justin Simmons, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Kamren Curl, Geno Stone, Quandre Diggs, Eddie Jackson, Jeremy Chinn, and so on.

It’ll be interesting to see what the Eagles do now that McKinney is off the board.