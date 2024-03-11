 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News Saquon is an Eagle

Reactions to the Eagles signing Saquon Barkley

Micah Parsons called Barkley signing with Philly “sickening,” which is just delightful.

By Alexis Chassen
NFL: Atlanta Falcons at New York Giants Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Howie Roseman went against most of what we know about him when he signed Saquon Barkley to a three-year contract, and there were a wide range of reactions from people in and around Philly. His new teammates are excited, at least one Cowboys player called it “sickening,” and some deep dives into the money aspect show the Eagles didn’t really break the bank to add the elite RB.

Regardless of the potential concerns with spending big money on a running back with an injury history, the possible upside of adding Barkley’s versatile skill set is still enough to be excited about. The RB has the ability to run, catch, and block, and has shown that he can be a three-down back for the Eagles.

Here are what some people had to say about the move:

And, unfortunately for Micah Parsons, the Cowboys will still have to face Barkley twice a year.

