Reactions to the Eagles signing Saquon Barkley

Howie Roseman went against most of what we know about him when he signed Saquon Barkley to a three-year contract, and there were a wide range of reactions from people in and around Philly. His new teammates are excited, at least one Cowboys player called it “sickening,” and some deep dives into the money aspect show the Eagles didn’t really break the bank to add the elite RB.

Regardless of the potential concerns with spending big money on a running back with an injury history, the possible upside of adding Barkley’s versatile skill set is still enough to be excited about. The RB has the ability to run, catch, and block, and has shown that he can be a three-down back for the Eagles.

Here are what some people had to say about the move:

Dude bout to feast! — DIG B0ston. (@BostonScott2) March 11, 2024

Howie SZN — Lane Johnson (@LaneJohnson65) March 11, 2024

The #Eagles’ reasoning for signing for Saquon Barkley, and spending more on the RB position than normal, is simple:



They think he’s worth it and will be the 3-down back they really haven’t had since LeSean McCoy.



Barkley can run, catch and block and the Eagles didn’t have a RB… — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) March 11, 2024

Saquon Barkley has agreed to terms on a 3-year, $37.75M deal with the #Eagles per @RapSheet

- $12.6M APY ranks 4th among current RB contracts

- $26.0M fully guaranteed at signing (2nd-highest among RB contracts) pic.twitter.com/0aDXJI1NPY — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) March 11, 2024

Will have to see the numbers in more detail, but the #Eagles aren’t breaking the bank on a RB, especially with the salary cap jump this offseason.



Saquon Barkley’s $12.3M APY isn’t significantly higher than last season’s $10.091M salary under the tag.



And percentage-wise, the… https://t.co/RmNw4wr4iS — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) March 11, 2024

Very surprised to see Howie break the bank for a running back. Saquon is a great player though and a really good pass protector, something the Eagles haven't had in a long time. https://t.co/I0t0M52eH3 — Shane Haff (@ShaneHaffNFL) March 11, 2024

Saquon Barkley is either a panic reaction move to last season or a Christian McCaffrey-like addition that will supercharge the offense. I don’t really see an in between. — John Stolnis (@JohnStolnis) March 11, 2024

Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts can squat around 1,200 lbs combined…



The Tush Push is about to go crazy — Adam Lefkoe (@AdamLefkoe) March 11, 2024

Saquon Barkley ran behind the 3rd-worst run blocking offensive line in the #Giants last season (per @PFF).



The #Eagles had the 3rd-best run blocking offensive line last season. — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) March 11, 2024

And, unfortunately for Micah Parsons, the Cowboys will still have to face Barkley twice a year.