Breaking News Saquon is an Eagle

Saquon Barkley, Eagles agree to contract

This is going to make a lot of Giants fans really mad, and that’s just an added bonus.

By Alexis Chassen
Green Bay Packers v New York Giants Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

It happened!

Turns out all the speculation was based on some facts, because the Eagles have struck a deal to bring Penn State alumnus and former No. 2 overall pick Saquon Barkley to Philly.

Just an hour after the legal tampering period began, there were reports that the Eagles were in a bidding war of sorts with the Texans, who both really wanted to lure Barkley. Howie Roseman ended up coming out on top, and going against his reputation, to sign the prominent running back to a multi-year deal:

Barkley was the lead running back for the Giants over the six years he played for New York, and was easily one of the best in the league. He’s had three 1,000-plus seasons — and in 2023, was less than 50 yards away from adding a 4th season to that record — and two Pro Bowl years.

The RB has dealt with his share of injuries throughout his career, notably a few ankle issues and tearing his ACL in 2020. He missed a couple games in 2023 due to a Grade 2 ankle sprain, but returned in Week 6 and played the rest of the season.

This move certainly helps ease the loss of D’Andre Swift, and brings a featured back to the running back room. This is the first time in Roseman’s career that he’s signed a free agent RB to a big, multi-year deal.

To make the situation even better, Barkley signing with the Eagles is going to make so many Giants fans — and Tiki Barber — very, very mad.

Poll

Grade the Saquon Barkley signing

view results
  • 43%
    A
    (3095 votes)
  • 35%
    B
    (2566 votes)
  • 13%
    C
    (944 votes)
  • 3%
    D
    (277 votes)
  • 3%
    F
    (259 votes)
7141 votes total Vote Now

