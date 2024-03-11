Bryce Huff, Eagles reportedly agree to three-year contract

The Philadelphia Eagles are signing free agent edge rusher Bryce Huff to a three-year, $51.1 million contract, according to a report from NFL insider Adam Schefter.

The deal includes $34 million guaranteed, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz. Huff’s $17 million annual value puts him just outside the top 15 highest paid players at his position.

The Eagles’ interest in Huff was previously reported over the weekend. Given Howie Roseman’s penchant to invest in pass rushers, it’s no surprise Huff is the Eagles’ first free agent splash.

Huff, who turns 26 in April, played college football at Memphis before signing with the New York Jets as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2020. He’s spent his career to this point as a rotational edge rusher, as evidenced by his annual snap counts:

2020 — 295 (30% of his team’s defensive snaps)

2021 — 337 (51% of his team’s defensive snaps)

2022 — 191 (20% of his team’s defensive snaps)

2023 — 480 (42% of his team’s defensive snaps)

Part of the reason for his limited playing time is that he’s not known for being a good run defender. Huff has consistently graded out poorly in that category by Pro Football Focus; he ranked 108th out of 121 edge defenders last year.

Huff logged 7.5 sacks, seven TFLs, and 22 QB hits in 37 games played over the first three years of his career. He’s coming off his strongest season yet with 10 sacks, 10 TFLs, and 21 QB hits produced last year alone. Huff was PFF’s eight-highest graded pass rusher in 2023.

And so the Eagles are clearly betting on Huff’s upside here. He’s a bit of a projection as opposed to having a proven track record of production. But the previous season leaves reason for optimism.

The Eagles signing Huff likely means that at least one of Haason Reddick and Josh Sweat will not be returning to Philly. The Eagles have reportedly been listening to trade offers on both players.

Related Bet on the 2024 NFL season at DraftKings Sportsbook