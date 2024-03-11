D’Andre Swift will not be returning to the Eagles

Another member of the Eagles 2023 roster is headed to Chicago, with the Bears making a big push to sign D’Andre Swift to a 3-year deal worth $24.5 million, $15 million guaranteed.

Swift is coming off a career-high season with the Eagles, and despite up-and-down production, the RB earned a role as the featured back in a mediocre room. He finished the season with 229 carries for 1,049 yards and 5 touchdowns. Swift also helped moved the sticks 50 times for first downs, went 39-of-49 targets for 214 yards and another TD, as well as earned his first career Pro Bowl spot.

The Eagles haven’t seemed to have a plan for the running back position since Miles Sanders, and as the position took a valuation hit last offseason, it seemed unlikely Howie Roseman would put substantial resources into a rusher. While that still holds true, especially as they let Swift head elsewhere, there are a lot of top-tier RBs on the open market this offseason.

Specifically, the Eagles have been linked to Saquon Barkley ahead of the tampering period, and are reportedly going to be aggressive to bring him to Philly. Other top names include Derrick Henry, Josh Jacobs, Tony Pollard, Austin Ekeler, and Nyheim Hines.