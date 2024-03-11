Landon Dickerson, Eagles agree to big contract extension

On Monday morning, ahead of the new league year starting on Wednesday, the Philadelphia Eagles announced that they had agreed to a 4-year contract extension with offensive guard Landon Dickerson, making him the highest-paid guard in the NFL. The soon-to-be 26-year old (his birthday is Sept. 30) has made the Pro Bowl in two of his first three seasons in the league and has started 46 games since being drafted in 2021.

If you can’t see the embedded tweet below, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that the details of the contract include:

$84 million base salary with an $87 million max value

$50 million total guaranteed

$20 million signing bonus

$21 million/per year makes him the highest paid guard in league history

The #Eagles and Pro Bowl guard Landon Dickerson have agreed to terms on a 4-year extension worth $84M base, $87M max value, source said. He gets $50M total guaranteed and a $20M signing bonus. The highest-paid guard in NFL history at $21M per year.

The deal was done by his agents… — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2024

In his 47 career games played for the Birds, Dickerson has been on the field for 95.3% of their offensive snaps, including 98% this past season. Per Pro Football Reference, Dickerson only had one holding penalty and three false starts last year. With Jason Kelce announcing his retirement last week, locking up Dickerson to anchor the interior of the offensive line for the next four seasons is a good piece of business by Howie Roseman and company.

The North Carolina native, and graduate of Alabama, appears to have taken to Philadelphia quickly. “I honestly could not imagine a better place to be,” Dickerson told Kelce on the New Heights podcast this past summer. “This city puts their heart and soul into everything that we do, especially the Eagles. I could think of 31 worst places to be.” Well, with today’s news, he doesn’t have to worry about going anywhere else for the foreseeable future.