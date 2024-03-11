Kevin Byard finds a new NFL home after being cut by the Eagles

Former Eagles safety Kevin Byard reportedly signed a two-year, $15 million contract with the Chicago Bears on Sunday night.

Byard was released by Philadelphia earlier this month. That move felt like a no-brainer since it cleared $13 million in cap space and Byard wasn’t part of the solution for the Birds after they acquired him ahead of the 2023 NFL trade deadline.

But the Bears apparently aren’t too worried about a Byard decline. They gave the 30-year-old a deal that ranks tied for 13th in terms of annual value at the safety position. Kinda curious they felt the need to rush to sign him when safety appears to be a buyer’s market entering free agency.

The Eagles will obviously be among teams looking for safety help. After cutting Byard, the only two players under contract at the position are Reed Blankenship and Sydney Brown. The former started strong before fading down the stretch last year while Brown is recovering from a torn ACL.