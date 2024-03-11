Eagles News: More Saquon Barkley to Philly rumors as legal tampering begins

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Wasn't sure it was true, because Philadelphia never spends money on running backs. But their interest in Barkley is real--and at noon today, when tampering begins, they will be a serious player. As Big Daddy likes to say, we'll see. — Michael Lombardi (@mlombardiNFL) March 11, 2024

NFL free agency 2024 best available players, led by Danielle Hunter, Saquon Barkley - The Athletic

2. Saquon Barkley, RB, Giants (27). Barkley’s natural instincts and vision to create beyond the play’s design make him special. He finishes like a 232-pound back should, with power and lean, but has the rare trait to make defenders miss as well. He’s also detailed and controlled as a route runner, which makes him the best three-down back available, even with durability concerns (25 games missed in six seasons, three in 2023). More than just a running back, he is a weapon. Other teams might value him more than the Giants do.

In Roob’s Observations: Would Roseman break from custom and pursue Saquon? - NBCSP

1. The notion of signing Saquon Barkley if he hits free agency is an intriguing one, but it would be very out of character for Howie Roseman. He’s never signed a free agent running to a multi-year deal. The Ryan Mathews and DeMarco Murray deals were in 2015 and that was Chip Kelly’s year as GM. Roseman hasn’t signed any running back to a long-term deal since LeSean McCoy in 2012, and he was already here. Jay Ajayi and LeGarrette Blount were budget contracts. He just believe in handing huge deals to running backs. So the notion of the Eagles doling out something around $25 million in guaranteed money for a 27-year-old running back with over 1,500 career touches is hard to imagine. Barkley has only had one elite season since his rookie year in 2018, and his 4.0 rushing average since 2020 ranks 21st of 27 running backs with at least 500 carries over the last four years. Of course, that was all behind a mostly shabby Giants offensive line on the worst turf in the NFL. In this offense – even without Jason Kelce – I think Barkley would be very good here. But the question is for how much and for how long? And does Roseman want to spend that kind of money when running backs have such a limited shelf life and when the Eagles’ real needs are on defense? I think it’s much more likely the Eagles go forward with Kenny Gainwell, a mid-round draft pick and maybe Boston Scott or a mid-level free agent than a big-ticket running back, and spend the big money on defense. But Barkley is an intriguing guy. Just two years ago, he ran for over 1,300 yards and 10 touchdowns, caught 57 passes and was fifth among running backs with 1,650 scrimmage yards. But Roseman has never spent money on running backs and I’d be surprised if he starts now.

Three free agents who make sense for the Eagles, version 4.0 - PhillyVoice

McKinney is one of the best safeties in the NFL, and was probably the Giants’ second-best player on defense. He is arguably the best available untagged safety in free agency. In 2023, McKinney had 116 tackles, 11 pass breakups, and 3 INTs. He is already a very good player, and he still theoretically has plenty of upside, seeing as he is still only 24 years old, younger than some of the guys who will be drafted out of college in April. I remember being highly impressed by this interception of Jalen Hurts in the Eagles’ embarrassing Week 18 loss to the Giants. McKinney will only be an option for the Eagles if they are willing to shop at the top of the market at safety, which they very well may be. It’s perhaps worth noting that Hurts is good friends with McKinney from their time together at Alabama.

Free Agency Preview - Iggles Blitz

The Eagles say all the right things about Nakobe Dean. Actions will speak louder than words. We’ll see if they go for a key starter in free agency. Patrick Queen is the big name on the market. I don’t see him as a likely target. Blake Cashman is coming off the best year of his career. He led the Texans in total tackles and is in the prime of his career. I like him quite a bit. Frankie Luvu is interesting. He isn’t a polished player, but makes splash plays and is productive. He could be a lot of fun. Jordyn Brooks is a highly productive player in the prime of his career. Azeez Al-Shaair is coming off a career year. He’s lacks ideal size, but is tough and physical. Devin White is only 26, but already has 75 starts and has been the MLB on some outstanding defenses. The fact Tampa is willing to let him walk makes you a bit nervous. Willie Gay is an athletic playmaker, but has issues as well. He’s a risk/reward player. Josey Jewell will turn 30 in December, but played for Fangio in Denver and would certainly make some sense. He also wouldn’t break the bank. Tyrel Dodson only has 15 career starts, but he’s coming off a career season. He would be an interesting player to take a chance on. There are multiple veterans who are good, but I left them off due to age. It will be interesting to see how much the Eagles are willing to spend at LB. Last year’s struggles should help the Eagles to realize they need to invest more resources at LB.

2024 NFL Free Agency: Potential landing spots for PFF’s top 100 remaining free agents - PFF

62. LB Josey Jewell: Philadelphia Eagles. Jewell may not be great in any one facet of linebacker play, but he’s good in all of them. And a well rounded linebacker is an asset to any defense. Jewell covers well in zone, with good spatial awareness to get proper depth, and he has the ability to come forward and blitz up the middle on occasion. Jewell wears the green dot on defense and gets everyone lined up, and he rarely seems out of position. A team looking for a field general with several years of starter experience could do much worse.

The Costs of Some Rumored NFL Trade Candidates - Over The Cap

Josh Sweat, Edge, Eagles. Trading for Sweat this year will cost a team $16 million and there are different ways that they can account for his cap charge which could be as low as $4.3 million or as high as $16 million. Sweat is entering the final year of his contract and could be looking for an extension. Sweat will be just 27 this year so he is certainly young enough to command top dollar. This trade possibility came out of left field for me and indicates that the Eagles may not have the desire to extend him which makes trading him a strong consideration. The way his contract is structured, trading him this year would leave the Eagles with a net cap charge of $14.515 million this season and have nothing on the books next year. If he plays the year they will have him on the team at $9 million in 2024 and $21.4 million in 2025 when he would be a free agent. There is no reason to rush into a trade here as they have all summer before they have to make the 2025 salary cap commitment.

Fletcher Cox leaves behind a legacy of dominance; few Eagles defensive tackles have done it better - Inquirer

He finished with only 2½ sacks in 12 playoff games, but few who watched him draw repeated double teams in some of the Eagles’ most important games will forget his singularity. He was a one-man wrecking machine against the Seahawks in an eventual first-round loss in 2019. But his “Playoff Fletch” nickname suggested the subtext that he didn’t strive to consistently perform at that level in the regular season. When Cox started to regress following a high-water 2018, Eagles sources worried that he wasn’t taking all the necessary measures to maximize his abilities as he grew older. He was still better than most, but no longer was he mentioned in the same breath as Aaron Donald. While the Rams defensive tackle has since gone on to be recognized as maybe the best ever at his position, Cox dropped off considerably as he entered his 30s.

Spadaro: Fletcher Cox, the most accomplished defensive tackle in Eagles history, calls it a career - PE.com

Fletcher Cox was in a reflective mood. He was seated at his locker in the NovaCare Complex, the one he has occupied since the Eagles made him a first-round draft pick in 2012, a magnificent move up by Executive Vice President/General Manager Howie Roseman to No. 12 overall, and he wanted to talk about what his day-to-day Eagles life has been. “Every day I come in here, Spuds, and I have a lot of thanks for everyone I see. Every player, every coach, every person who works for the Eagles, our cafeteria people, the reporters who are here. It’s all part of the environment where we live,” Cox said. “It’s something special, something I am really enjoying. “I’ve been part of this organization for 12 years and you can never take it for granted. You don’t want to look back and think, ‘I wish I could have ...,’ or “I always did ...” Spend time with the young players and make sure they understand that if you’re good to the game, it will be good to you. Have respect for everybody and appreciate the time you have here. Having that mindset goes so far.”

NFL’s two-day negotiating period opens today at noon ET - NFL.com

Buckle up. The NFL’s frenzy is about to escalate. The league’s free-agent negotiating period opens at noon ET on Monday. What does the window opening mean? NFL teams are permitted to contact and enter into contract negotiations with the agents of players who will become unrestricted free agents when the new league year opens at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 13. In lay terms, beginning at lunchtime on the East Coast, teams can discuss potential contract terms with agents of players set to hit the market. The window is often erroneously referred to as the “legal tampering period.”

Chicago Bears sign safety Kevin Byard to a 2-year deal - Windy City Gridiron

The 30-year-old Byard was recently let go by the Philadelphia Eagles in a cost-cutting decision. Last season, while splitting time between the Eagles (10 games) and Tennessee Titans (6 games), he had 122 tackles, one interception, three passes defended, and a fumble recovery. Philly acquired the two-time All-Pro from the Titans before the 2023 trade deadline in exchange for safety Terrell Edmunds and a fifth and sixth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

NFL free agency buzz: Last-minute intel on signings, trades - ESPN+

Can the Cowboys make moves? Graziano: The Cowboys would love to upgrade their run game and run defense, but as usual, they aren’t expected to be big players in the outside free agent market. Dallas is right up against the cap and has extension decisions to make on several of its own players, including wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, quarterback Dak Prescott and defensive superstar Micah Parsons. I wouldn’t get too excited about the idea of, say, Barkley or Henry ending up in Dallas, unless one of them sees his price drop down into the $5-6 million range (which I think is unlikely). Dallas does have some interest in bringing back Pollard, with the hope that he’d be better with one more year between him and his 2022 season-ending injury and with some better run blocking in front of him.

NFL insiders detail the Cowboys plans ahead of free agency - Blogging The Boys

The trade rumors around Michael Gallup came out late last night, and how the team would be expected to part ways with their veteran receiver this offseason. Dallas is hoping for a trade to get some compensation back, and they might just have a trade partner lined up. Fowler notes that the Carolina Panthers could be a team to watch as a suitor for Gallup. With quarterback Bryce Young needing more help and a supporting cast, a veteran wideout like Gallup could be appealing to pair with Adam Thielen on the outside.

NFL free agency: Russell Wilson won’t be a Giant — what it means - Big Blue View

Russell Wilson won’t be joining the New York Giants. He will be joining the Pittsburgh Steelers. The veteran quarterback made that announcement himself via a hype video late Sunday night. What does that mean for the Giants? First of all, it confirms what we suspected all along. Wilson’s visit with the Giants last Thursday was a courtesy and he was never likely to be a Giant. In Pittsburgh, where he will sign a one-year deal when he officially becomes a free agent on Wednesday, Wilson will replace Kenny Pickett as the starter. In New York, the Giants still have Daniel Jones and his $47.105 million cap hit. Whether they are “completely done” with him or not, Jones is the 2024 starter unless something shocking happens. It means that the Giants will have to do something else at quarterback.

Mark Tyler’s Washington Commanders Free Agency Primer - Hogs Haven

TE - Washington just signed Zach Ertz, who gives them a veteran presence in the room, but that should not preclude them from either signing or drafting another.

J.J. McCarthy’s shocking rise is NFL Draft’s biggest rumor right now - SB Nation

After the NFL Combine, ESPN’s Dan Graziano published a rumor report in which he believes McCarthy is going to go in the top-10, saying he ‘wouldn’t be surprised’ if it ended up that way. SNY’s Connor Hughes believes there’s a strong chance McCarthy goes to the New York Giants at No. 6. While Daniel Jones is still on the roster, there’s a potential out in his contract via OverTheCap where he’s no longer owed guaranteed money in 2025 or 2026. The opportunity for the Giants to pick McCarthy, let him sit behind Jones in 2024 then allow him to take the reins in 2025 might be incredibly enticing as they try to rebuild.

Report: QB Russell Wilson to sign with Steelers at start of free agency - Behind The Steel Curtain

The Steelers will reportedly be paying Wilson $1.2 million in 2024. The end of Wilson’s stint with the Seahawks, as well as his time in Denver, was marred with controversy. There were plenty of reports regarding growing distrust between Wilson and the Seahawks, and the quarterback ended his 2023 season with the Broncos on the bench. Last season, Wilson passed for 3,070 yards, 26 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. Over his career, Wilson has made nine Pro Bowls. He also won Super Bowl XLVIII with the Seattle Seahawks. With 43,653 career passing yards, Wilson ranks fourth among active NFL quarterbacks in career passing yards. The veteran quarterback is sure to be a strong contender for the Steelers’ starting job in 2024 as he enters his 13th year in the NFL. [BLG Note: The Eagles play the Steelers this season. Perhaps in Brazil?]

