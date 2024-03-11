Eagles opt not to tender TE Jack Stoll

The Eagles have a long list of players hitting the market in the coming days as unrestricted free agents, but tight end Jack Stoll was the lone restricted free agent heading into the offseason. The RFA designation didn’t end up mattering, because Philly chose not to tender the TE and will instead let him hit the open market.

During his three-year career with the Eagles, Stoll has played in every regular season game, and even started 11 games in 2022 and 10 games in 2023. He’s been targeted 27 times for 20 receptions and 183 yards, but has been predominantly used as a blocker in his nearly 1,350 offensive snaps.

Depth at tight end was as important as ever in 2023, and while the Eagles didn’t tender Stoll, there’s still hopes that he returns to Philly under a different contract situation.

Soon after the Eagles’ unceremonious exit from the playoffs, Howie Roseman re-signed Albert Okwuegbunam and with Grant Calcaterra already under contract through 2025, if they are able to bring Stoll back, that room could be set.