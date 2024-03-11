Reactions to Fletcher Cox’s retirement announcement

There were a lot of reactions to 12-year veteran Fletcher Cox announcing his retirement — just days before the start of free agency —, with teammates and some of the league’s top defenders celebrating the DT’s impressive career.

Spending a whole career in one place is special, and then add to that, that Cox was often one of the best players on the team, year-after-year. He managed to excel regardless of defensive coordinator or head coach, and was still playing at an elite level in what would be his final season in 2023.

The Eagles released a video to celebrate Cox’s career, and included the moment that the DT told his teammates he wasn’t going to continue playing. He was a leader in the locker room and a six-time team Captain, and it’s appropriate that he receives his flowers for being a great guy on and off the field.

Here are what some had to say:

Congrats my guy.. Started From Miss State together an got the chance to play with u in Philly. Amazing career family!!#Hailstate #FlyEaglesFly https://t.co/PVanT4TOH1 — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) March 10, 2024

Congrats @fcoxx_91 on an incredible career. Loved lining up next to 91. You made people around you better. Truly great. — chris long (@JOEL9ONE) March 10, 2024

Fletcher Cox. Legend.



Salute to a great career brother.



Congratulations and enjoy a well-deserved retirement!



— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 10, 2024

@fcoxx_91 congrats on retirement! I’ve been a fan of yours from afar! You deserve your flowers for how you played and how you gave everything to your city! Much respect! — Cam Heyward (@CamHeyward) March 10, 2024

Sheesh Congrats Legendary career bro! Major Blessing’s! https://t.co/TbNBENdBwi — Cam Jordan (@camjordan94) March 10, 2024

Underrated and often under appreciated. An #Eagles GREAT and worthy of HOF consideration. #BigFletch https://t.co/8JTtuKtFu1 — Ike Reese (@Ike58Reese) March 10, 2024

Congrats to Fletcher Cox on an incredible career in Philly! Fun to go back and look over his report from my last year in scouting. He more than reached his sky high ceiling! pic.twitter.com/APGXpojO8B — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) March 10, 2024

Such a pleasure to watch him play his entire career in Philly.



An all-time great DT. A unique blend of size and athleticism. A disruptive pass rusher. A dominant run defender. Exemplary motor.



His intense play matched Philly. Won’t be the same without him. Congrats @fcoxx_91! https://t.co/veNIAwvZiF — Fran Duffy (@EaglesXOs) March 10, 2024

At his height, Fletcher Cox was the #Eagles best pure football player for at least five years, including the Super Bowl LII team. His @Pff grades from 2014 to 2019 were 14 of 133, 6 of 125, 7 of 125, 4 of 124, 2 of 112 and 5 of 116. Elite, dominant defender — John McMullen (@JFMcMullen) March 10, 2024

Fletcher Cox will go down as one of the great players in franchise history.



A six-time Pro Bowler, four-time All-Pro, member of the 2010s all-decade team.



He's No. 3 in franchise history in games played, No. 5 in sacks (and most among defensive tackles).



He was also the best… — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) March 10, 2024