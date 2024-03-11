 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Reactions to Fletcher Cox’s retirement announcement

Current and former teammates, along with some of the top defenders in the NFL, reached out to congratulate the Eagles’ legend for an incredible career.

By Alexis Chassen
Dallas Cowboys v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Ryan Kang/Getty Images

There were a lot of reactions to 12-year veteran Fletcher Cox announcing his retirement — just days before the start of free agency —, with teammates and some of the league’s top defenders celebrating the DT’s impressive career.

Spending a whole career in one place is special, and then add to that, that Cox was often one of the best players on the team, year-after-year. He managed to excel regardless of defensive coordinator or head coach, and was still playing at an elite level in what would be his final season in 2023.

The Eagles released a video to celebrate Cox’s career, and included the moment that the DT told his teammates he wasn’t going to continue playing. He was a leader in the locker room and a six-time team Captain, and it’s appropriate that he receives his flowers for being a great guy on and off the field.

Here are what some had to say:

