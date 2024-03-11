Reactions to Fletcher Cox’s retirement announcement

There were a lot of reactions to 12-year veteran Fletcher Cox announcing his retirement — just days before the start of free agency —, with teammates and some of the league’s top defenders celebrating the DT’s impressive career.
Spending a whole career in one place is special, and then add to that, that Cox was often one of the best players on the team, year-after-year. He managed to excel regardless of defensive coordinator or head coach, and was still playing at an elite level in what would be his final season in 2023.
The Eagles released a video to celebrate Cox’s career, and included the moment that the DT told his teammates he wasn’t going to continue playing. He was a leader in the locker room and a six-time team Captain, and it’s appropriate that he receives his flowers for being a great guy on and off the field.
Here are what some had to say:
Congrats my guy.. Started From Miss State together an got the chance to play with u in Philly. Amazing career family!!#Hailstate #FlyEaglesFly https://t.co/PVanT4TOH1— Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) March 10, 2024
LEGEND much love congrats and thank you @fcoxx_91 #Sipboy https://t.co/6v9drbPNHp— Nakobe Dean (@NakobeDean) March 10, 2024
My brother Fletch! https://t.co/8FvWguHcnT— Lane Johnson (@LaneJohnson65) March 10, 2024
Congrats @fcoxx_91 on an incredible career. Loved lining up next to 91. You made people around you better. Truly great.— chris long (@JOEL9ONE) March 10, 2024
Legend. @fcoxx_91— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) March 10, 2024
Congrats .
Fletcher Cox. Legend.— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 10, 2024
Salute to a great career brother.
Congratulations and enjoy a well-deserved retirement!
@fcoxx_91 congrats on retirement! I’ve been a fan of yours from afar! You deserve your flowers for how you played and how you gave everything to your city! Much respect!— Cam Heyward (@CamHeyward) March 10, 2024
Much respect!! @fcoxx_91 https://t.co/tahz8dKMeO— Chris Jones (@StoneColdJones) March 10, 2024
Sheesh Congrats Legendary career bro! Major Blessing’s! https://t.co/TbNBENdBwi— Cam Jordan (@camjordan94) March 10, 2024
Underrated and often under appreciated. An #Eagles GREAT and worthy of HOF consideration. #BigFletch https://t.co/8JTtuKtFu1— Ike Reese (@Ike58Reese) March 10, 2024
Congrats to Fletcher Cox on an incredible career in Philly! Fun to go back and look over his report from my last year in scouting. He more than reached his sky high ceiling! pic.twitter.com/APGXpojO8B— Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) March 10, 2024
Such a pleasure to watch him play his entire career in Philly.— Fran Duffy (@EaglesXOs) March 10, 2024
An all-time great DT. A unique blend of size and athleticism. A disruptive pass rusher. A dominant run defender. Exemplary motor.
His intense play matched Philly. Won’t be the same without him. Congrats @fcoxx_91! https://t.co/veNIAwvZiF
At his height, Fletcher Cox was the #Eagles best pure football player for at least five years, including the Super Bowl LII team. His @Pff grades from 2014 to 2019 were 14 of 133, 6 of 125, 7 of 125, 4 of 124, 2 of 112 and 5 of 116. Elite, dominant defender— John McMullen (@JFMcMullen) March 10, 2024
Fletcher Cox will go down as one of the great players in franchise history.— Zach Berman (@ZBerm) March 10, 2024
A six-time Pro Bowler, four-time All-Pro, member of the 2010s all-decade team.
He's No. 3 in franchise history in games played, No. 5 in sacks (and most among defensive tackles).
He was also the best…
Fletcher Cox: Washburn --> 2-gap under Chip --> 1-gap under Schwartz. Thrived in every scheme.— Sheil Kapadia (@SheilKapadia) March 10, 2024
9,042 snaps since '12 - 2nd among DL. Could count on him every week, every season.
One of the best players on Super Bowl team. Can't tell any part of post-Andy Reid era without him.
