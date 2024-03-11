Eagles 2024 free agency roster moves

The Philadelphia Eagles have already had a lot of changes to the coaching staff following the disastrous end of the 2023 season, and early indications are that Howie Roseman and his front office are planning a revamp of the roster.

The team had 18 free agents heading into the 2024 offseason, but there’s already been changes ahead of free agency — which begins March 13 at 4pm —, Jason Kelce retired, Brandon Graham signed a one-year extension, and both Kevin Byard and Avonte Maddox were released.

Comp picks for the upcoming NFL Draft were announced and the Eagles added four more picks to their arsenals, giving Roseman eight picks to work with in late-April. There were reports that the Eagles are fielding trade offers for Josh Sweat and Haason Reddick, so the team could have a bit more draft capital to work with in the weeks leading up to the event.