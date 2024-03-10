Fletcher Cox announces his NFL retirement after 12 seasons with the Eagles

It’s an offseason of change for the Eagles, who will have another set of big shoes to fill in 2024 with Fletcher Cox, joining Jason Kelce, announcing he has decided to retire from the NFL after 12 seasons in Philly.

The writing was seemingly on the wall following the Eagles postseason loss back in January, with Jordan Davis alluding to Cox not returning, and the veteran DT cleaning out every inch of his locker. Now, we know it’s official.

Cox thanked the Eagles organization, including Jeffery Lurie and Howie Roseman, Doug Pederson and Nick Sirianni — while subtly omitting Chip Kelly from that list — and talked about how special it was to realize his dream of playing in the NFL, and for Philly. He lauded the City of Brotherly Love for how passionate, intense and demanding the fans are, and recalled how breathtaking it was to hoist the Lombardi Trophy at the Rocky steps to a sea of people who were so deeply invested.

The DT also made a special note of the Core 4 — Brandon Graham, Jason Kelce, and Lane Johnson — and their bond, as well as pointed out Trent Cole’s mentorship, and Vinny Curry’s brotherhood.

Cox ended his career as a 6x Pro Bowler, first-team All-Pro in 2018, member of the Hall-of-Fame’s All-2010s Team, and a Super Bowl Champion. He never missed more than a couple games in a season, and played in 188 regular season games for the Eagles, started in 182, and notched 519 total tackles, 173 QB hits, 70 sacks, 16 forced fumbles, 14 fumble recoveries, and 3 touchdowns.

Despite options to sign elsewhere the past couple of offseasons, Cox explained that after talking to other teammates who left Philly, he realized that staying at home meant more than taking the biggest contract. He was able to finish his career in the same place he started, which is a huge feat — particularly for a defensive tackle.