Report: Eagles release Kevin Byard to clear cap space

The Philadelphia Eagles are releasing veteran safety Kevin Byard, according to a report from NFL insider Adam Schefter.

This news comes as no surprise whatsoever. The Eagles are clearing over $13 million in cap space with this move while creating less than $1.4 million in dead money.

The Eagles acquired Byard from the Tennessee Titans prior to the NFL trade deadline this past season when they shipped out a 2024 fifth-round pick, a 2024 sixth-round pick, and Terrell Edmunds.

The trade obviously didn’t work out quite as well as the Eagles would have hoped. Byard allowed a 103.3 passer rating when targeted. Aside from an end zone interception in a win over the Kansas City Chiefs, he didn’t make many memorable plays in Philly.

Byard’s release leaves the Eagles with two safeties under contract: Reed Blankenship and Sydney Brown. The team will obviously need to add more help at the position this offseason. They can use some of the cap space cleared by cutting Byard to find a better long-term solution at safety.