Eagles News: Cowboys among teams rumored to be interested in Haason Reddick trade

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Source: Cowboys ‘Interested’ in Trade for Haason Reddick; Would Eagles Deal in NFC East? - Crossing - Sports Illustrated

The Philadelphia Eagles are once again about to make some difficult choices regarding how to balance a loaded roster inside the salary cap, which is why the idea of trading sack-master Haason Reddick is a very real one. And an NFL source tells CowboysSI.com that the idea of the Dallas Cowboys investigating ways to acquire Reddick is real, too. [...] The Cowboys have “respect’’ for Reddick as well, which is why our source mentions Dallas and Jacksonville as among the teams that are “interested’’ in making a move. (There are rumors mentioning Detroit, Houston and New England here, but we have not confirmed.) Among the issues in Dallas? The Cowboys share the same cap concerns as the Eagles do, and Reddick is the subject of trade talk - he was reportedly recently granted permission to seek a suitor (though Reddick denied the specificity of that story) - because of what his salary demands might be. (He’s a $15 million APY standout who it seems wants a raise.)

Eagles Film Review: Should D’Andre Swift be back? - BGN

So would I re-sign Swift? I would not unless the Eagles can get him back on a cheap 1-year deal. I do like Swift, and I’m not opposed to him returning, I just think the Eagles need to be careful about overspending on a running back who is not in the elite tier of backs. If a team is going to pay Swift the type of deal and money that Miles Sanders got last year then I would pass. Miles Sanders got 4 years $25m with $13m guaranteed. I bet they regret that deal.

NFC East Mixtape Vol.153: Takeaways from Combine Week - BGN Radio

With the NFL Combine underway, RJ Ochoa and Brandon Lee Gowton discuss the biggest storylines surrounding each team in the division.

Will this be the year the Eagles finally take a first-round corner? - NBCSP

Terrion Arnold, Alabama (No. 8). What we heard from the combine: Sometimes prospects are a bit shy or reserved during their podium sessions at the combine. Not Arnold. He has the type of personality to fill up a room and he’s certainly not lacking for confidence. Everyone says they feel like the best player at their position in the draft but Arnold really seems to mean it. What makes him the best corner in the draft? “My mindset,” Arnold said. “Anytime I line up or it doesn’t matter who I’m going against, I’m coming to dominate. I mean we’re all at at the combine, you here, eyes are on me and I perform.” [BLG Note: I’m in on this guy.]

Inside the making of an NFL Combine interview - PE.com

The Eagles want to put themselves in a position to acquire the most high-quality, actionable information and intelligence possible. That starts with the scouts, the boots on the ground on campus throughout the fall. They set the table and paint the picture of each player in their area and are the internal experts on the hundreds of prospects within their region every year. After that, the Eagles have throughways built in to allow for everyone on the scouting staff and the coaching staff to be coordinated. This process allows the decision-makers, in this case Executive Vice President/General Manager Howie Roseman, in the best position to make the most informed decisions come draft weekend. And when it comes to this week in Indianapolis? Accept that it’s important, but, like the athletic testing, this formal interview is still a small piece of a very large puzzle. “There are a lot of great players that we’ve spoken with over the years that didn’t ‘win’ the interview,” Halaby said. “There is a real danger in reading too much into how someone performs in this interview. There are a lot of players that we have interviewed over the years that I love as people. But ultimately that is not our goal (to collect people we love). Our goal is to get guys that help us win football games. So, I think you have to put yourself into the mindset of, ‘Does this guy give us an advantage?’ Because a lot of the personality stuff does not carry over to the field when, ultimately, they’re one-on-one trying to block the edge or they’re matched up on a wide receiver and have to carry him vertically. So, we have to remember that. We want good people in the building, obviously, but that’s not all we want. We want players who can make that kind of impact (on the field).”...

Mecole Hardman’s agent calls allegation of leaked game plans “laughable and ridiculous” - PFT

Former Jets receiver Mecole Hardman has spoken, on the question of the things he allegedly said to the Chiefs and Eagles. Sort of. Agent Andy Simms, who represents Hardman, had this to say about the contention that Hardman leaked game-plan information to the Chiefs and Eagles during his time with the Jets: “It’s a laughable and ridiculous allegation.” Simms’s comments came in response to an email from PFT.

Cowboys fanbase thinks Mike Zimmer will improve on Dan Quinn - Blogging The Boys

That is a very high percentage of positive answers. Zimmer previous success, his familiarity with Dallas and the Jones family, and his ability to field a balanced defense has captured the imagination of Cowboys fans. Now let’s hope everyone is right. [BLG Note: There’s a lot of room for the Cowboys defense to get worse considering how good it was under Quinn. Dallas fans don’t seem to be accounting for that possibility.]

1-on-1 with Chris Simms: Daniel Jones is ‘problem 74’ for the Giants - Big Blue View

Put NFL analyst Chris Simms firmly in the ‘build around Daniel Jones’ camp when it comes to the question of what the New York Giants should do at quarterback this offseason. In an exclusive chat with Big Blue View on Thursday at the NFL Scouting Combine, Simms called Jones “problem 74 on the Giants” and said they need to help him, not cast him aside. “I am one that leans more toward let’s keep Daniel Jones and let’s build the football team,” Simms said. “One, the way I look at it right now is, OK, I think there’s a good chance it’s 1-2-3 quarterback [in the 2024 NFL Draft]. Are you going to be sold that the next guy is the guy at No. 6? I don’t know necessarily. I think you get into some question marks after that or guys that might not be ready right away or things like that.” There has been a constant stream of chatter about the possibility the Giants are considering moving up from No. 6 to No. 3 — provided the New England Patriots are willing to move out of that spot — to get one of the top three quarterbacks.

Survey says...Commanders should trade down from the second overall pick! - Hogs Haven

It’s not often that I am surprised by the results of our Reacts surveys here on Hogs Haven, but in answer to this week’s question about what to do with the 2nd overall pick in the upcoming April draft, I had expected a battle between Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels to dominate. Instead, Hogs Haven members stayed on-brand and split the vote pretty evenly among the top four choices, but, ultimately, put the option of “Trade down and accumulate draft picks” into the No. 1 position in the survey.

Salary Cap Update - Over The Cap

We have updated all of the team salary cap numbers to account for the adjustments that come to each team for 2024. Typically these are for things like incentives that counted on the cap in 2023 but were not earned, credits for bonus repayments, guaranteed salary offsets, and per game bonus credits. In addition to the team carryover these now make up a team’s adjusted salary cap. The team with the most positive adjustments for the season were the New England Patriots with $10.64 million. They were followed by the Jaguars at $6.5 million and 49ers at $5.7M. Seven teams had negative adjustments. The most came from the Bucs with a loss of $5.2M in cap room. They were followed by the Super Bowl champion Chiefs with a loss of $4.7 million in cap room, and the Raves with a loss of $3.8 million.

Predicting NFL QBs for Bears, Patriots, Steelers, Broncos, and more after draft, free agency - SB Nation

Washington Commanders: Jayden Daniels. There’s a lot of talk around the Commanders — particularly that they’re really not interested in Drake Maye. In an ideal world Caleb Williams would be on the board, but with the Bears likely to take him the team will skip over Maye and take Jayden Daniels out of LSU. This is a risky, risky move for a team giving a lot of power to new offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury. Daniels makes sense in terms of what’s required to run Kingsbury’s system, but it’s a very questionable choice considering Maye is the safest, most NFL-ready QB in this draft with a really high floor.

Alabama CB Kool-Aid McKinstry has Jones fracture in right foot, won’t work out at combine - NFL.com

Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry, a potential first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, is dealing with a foot injury. The All-American corner was discovered to have a Jones fracture in his right foot during NFL Scouting Combine medical evaluations, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Friday, per sources informed of the situation.

...

Social Media Information:

BGN Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

BGN Twitter: Follow @BleedingGreen

BGN Instagram: Follow @BleedingGreenInsta

BGN Manager: Brandon Lee Gowton: Follow @BrandonGowton

BGN Radio Twitter: Follow @BGN_Radio

BGN Cameo: Request a video message