Eagles News: Jalen Carter finishes second in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Jalen Carter edged out by Will Anderson for Defensive Rookie of the Year honors - NBCSP

Six sacks, nine quarterback hits, two forced fumbles and eight tackles for loss weren’t enough to earn Jalen Carter AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. Texans rookie Will Anderson edged Carter for the honor with 151 points to 122 for Carter. First-place votes among a panel of 50 national media members are worth five points, 2nd-place votes were worth three points and 3rd-place votes one point. Anderson got 16 1st-place votes, 21 2nd-place votes and eight 3rd-place votes. Carter got 14, 14 and 10. Twelve voters omitted Carter entirely. Only five omitted Anderson. Rams interior lineman Kobie Turner also got 14 1st-place votes and finished with 95 total points. Seahawks corner Devon Witherspoon got four 1st-place votes and 57 total points. Nobody else received more than six points. Anderson had 7.0 sacks, 22 quarterback hits and 10 tackles for loss. Turner led all rookies with 9.0 sacks and added 16 QB hits and nine tackles for loss.

What to expect from new Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore: Part 1 - BGN

I think Kellen Moore’s run game is a huge, huge part of his offense. I can’t quite believe some of the stuff I read about his apparent lack of a run game. It is ridiculous. I think the single biggest difference between his Cowboys’ offense and Chargers’ offense is that his Cowboys’ run game was successful. The really interesting thing is that his run game is very different from the Eagles’ run game. Kellen Moore’s run game has a lot of Shanahan influences in it. The standard run play is under center outside zone, which is something we have not seen a lot with the Eagles of late. This allows him to open up his offense and run some play-action naked bootlegs too, which we will get to later. Let’s get to the standard run play. Shanahan style. The Cowboys were not afraid to just line up in heavy personnel and run it down the heart of the defense. If the defense wanted to play nickel or light boxes, the Cowboys were going to run it. This was an aggressive ‘smashmouth’ style run game.

NFC East Mixtape Vol.150: Checking in with the Commanders and Giants - BGN Radio

Brandon Lee Gowton is joined by Big Blue View’s Ed Valentine and Hogs Haven’s Jamual Forrest to discuss New York Giants and Washington Commanders offseason storylines.

Offseason Overview - Iggles Blitz

The offense needs some help. Bringing back D’Andre Swift at RB makes some sense. He had a good season. They need to add another RB to the mix. Rashaad Penny won’t be returning and Boston shouldn’t be brought back. The Eagles have a great 1-2 punch at WR, but need depth. I hope they sign a free agent and draft someone. Build up a true WR corps. I am curious to see what they do at backup QB. Going with Tanner McKee would save money. Is he ready to be the primary backup, though? The OL needs depth. How much will depend on whether Jason Kelce is coming back.

Groundskeeper George Toma’s streak of 57 Super Bowls comes to an end - PFT

George Toma has worked as a groundskeeper at all 57 Super Bowls. This week, his streak comes to an end. Toma confirmed to KCUR in Kansas City that he won’t be in Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII. That means Toma’s last Super Bowl will be last year’s debacle in which players on both the Chiefs and Eagles slipped repeatedly on a poorly maintained field. But Toma insists that he wasn’t to blame for that, and that the field was in terrible shape when he arrived in Arizona for the game.

Browns Jim Schwartz snags first award of NFL Honors - Dawgs By Nature

The Cleveland Browns have four finalists for major awards at the NFL Honors. Instituted recently to showcase stars from the season a few days before the Super Bowl, the Browns would much rather be preparing for the game than waiting to find out what awards they won. There was uncertainty if any of the trophies would be heading to the Lake Shore but the first award of the night came Cleveland’s way as defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz won Assistant Coach of the Year.

BREAKING: Cowboys reportedly will hire Mike Zimmer as their defensive coordinator - Blogging The Boys

Players who have worked with Zimmer respect him and love to play for him, even though his demeanor can be rough at times. Most players would call that tough love. The Cowboys could use a more disciplined approach as a team after being among the top-five leaders in penalties three years in a row. The Cowboys’ work this offseason is far from over. They’ll need to surround Zimmer with a few more pieces on defense to allow him to craft the scheme he’s looking for, but he has a significant head start, given the talent already on the roster. If they add a few more veteran players in free agency, maybe some familiar with Zimmer, and some young talent in the draft, Dallas will be on its way to completing its mission of an “all-in” approach for 2024.

Ex-Giants’ defensive coordinator Wink Martindale set to join Michigan Wolverines - Big Blue View

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, former New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale is finalizing a deal to become the new defensive coordinator of the national champion Michigan Wolverines. A 20-year NFL coaching veteran, Martindale was a candidate for the open defensive coordinator positions of the Philadelphia Eagles and Jacksonville Jaguars after he departed from the Giants. However, he will now head to the Big Ten conference and join new head coach Sherrone Moore’s staff to take control of the Wolverines’ defense. The Wolverines recently lost their former head coach, Jim Harbaugh, to the Los Angeles Chargers following the team’s national championship. Members of Harbaugh’s Michigan staff also followed him to LA, including defensive coordinator Jesse Minter.

Washington Commanders Coaching Tracker: Former Eagles OC Brian Johnson hired to a “prominent offensive staff role” - Hogs Haven

Washington reportedly made their first big hire under OC Kliff Kingsbury. The Commanders interviewed former Philadelphia Eagles OC Brian Johnson for their OC job, before going with Kingsbury. Johnson will still be joining Dan Quinn’s coach staff, but it will be in a “prominent offensive staff role” according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. There has been speculation that he will be the QB coach and possibly have the pass game coordinator title.

Establish The Fun: Defining keys to the big game - SB Nation

Welcome back to Establish the Fun, where football is fun and we’re establishing that with levels of enthusiasm unknown to mankind! We’ve reached the final stage of our journey; the last ETF of the football season. Before we get into the fun, however, I just wanted to say thank you. Thank you to everyone who reads and gives feedback on the column. For this being my second year both in the industry and my second year actually having a column that goes around nationally, it’s been an amazing time. I’m only 23 so sometimes it is kind of overwhelming to be in this industry, but writing this almost every week has helped me find my way and my place in the sports world. We’re only getting better from here, so keep tuning in! Alright, enough of the mushy stuff, let’s get to the big game. The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers are playing in a Super Bowl that feels four years in the making, and while most people have decided that this game would be the least fun of any possibilities over conference championship weekend, I actually think this game is going to be very fun from an on-field standpoint! So before you sit down with some wings and turn on the TV, here’s what you need to look for during the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl 58 Radio Row Special - Brian Billick, Mike Smith, Dan Marino & Tony Pollard - The SB Nation NFL Show

Interviews from Super Bowl 58 Radio Row, including: Brian Billick, Mike Smith, Dan Marino, and Tony Pollard! With hosts RJ Ochoa and Rob Thompson, in conjunction with The Morning Huddle on 94.1 San Antonio’s Sports Star.

...

Social Media Information:

BGN Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

BGN Twitter: Follow @BleedingGreen

BGN Instagram: Follow @BleedingGreenInsta

BGN Manager: Brandon Lee Gowton: Follow @BrandonGowton

BGN Radio Twitter: Follow @BGN_Radio

BGN Cameo: Request a video message