3 Eagles offensive assistant coaches find new NFL homes

The Philadelphia Eagles’ coaching staff continues to undergo changes after a disappointing end to the 2023 season. While there’s been a lot of turnover on the defensive side of the ball, the offense hasn’t been spared either.

The following Eagles assistant coaches will definitely not be returning in 2024 after finding new NFL homes:

Senior offensive assistant Marcus Brady

Quarterbacks coach Alex Tanney

Assistant offensive line coach Roy Istvan

Let’s examine more closely on a coach-by-coach basis.

MARCUS BRADY

Brady originally joined the Eagles as a consultant midway through the 2022 season. He had been fired as the Indianapolis Colts’ offensive coordinator (replacing Sirianni’s previous role in Indy) by Frank Reich.

Brady will now be the pass game coordinator for Jim Harbaugh’s Los Angeles Chargers.

No word yet on the Eagles hiring a direct replacement for Brady.

ALEX TANNEY

Tanney originally joined Sirianni’s staff just weeks after retiring as a player in 2021. He was promoted to QBs coach last year after Brian Johnson got moved up to OC.

Tanney will now be the passing game coordinator for Shane Steichen’s Colts.

The Eagles reportedly hired Doug Nussmeier to be Tanney’s direct replacement.

ROY ISTVAN

Istvan originally joined Doug Pederson’s coaching staff in 2019. He had played for run game coordinator/offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland in college and then coached with him.

Istvan will now be an assistant OL coach for the Cleveland Browns.

No word yet on the Eagles hiring a direct replacement for Istvan. If they go with an in-house option, run game specialist/assistant tight ends coach T.J. Paganetti could be the guy. He previously held an “offensive quality control coach/assistant offensive line coach” title in 2017-2018 and an “assistant run game coordinator/assistant running backs coach” title in 2020.