Brian Johnson is staying in the NFC East despite not being retained as the Philadelphia Eagles’ offensive coordinator.

The Washington Commanders are hiring Johnson as a pass game coordinator, according to NFL insider Jeremy Fowler.

It’s there Johnson will work with new Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury, who the Eagles interviewed to replace Johnson before ultimately hiring Kellen Moore instead.

Johnson will also be working with the quarterback the Commanders select at No. 2 (or No. 1 with a trade up?) in the 2024 NFL Draft.

While Johnson underachieved as a play-calling OC, he performed well as a quarterbacks coach to assist Jalen Hurts in his development. Perhaps he’ll be a good contributor to the Commanders in a lesser role than he had in Philly last year.

The feeling here has been that Johnson got a bit of a raw deal from the Eagles. He took a disproportionate amount of blame for what went wrong on offense and lost his job in no small part due to Nick Sirianni’s failings.

Speaking to that point, Johnson received multiple head coach interviews and multiple offensive coordinator interviews this offseason. Of course, he didn’t actually land any of those jobs. But he could garner stronger interest next year if the Commanders show promise on offense this season.