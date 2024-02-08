Eagles News: Philadelphia can’t put all their eggs in the Nakobe Dean basket again

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

The most competent of the bunch was Zach Cunningham, who Roseman praised during his presser. “We felt like we’d have the ability to get an off-ball linebacker, WILL linebacker, who can run and hit, and honestly when you watch the tape, Zach Cunningham had a good year,” Roseman said. “He really did. He had a mentality that we like for that position.” The Eagles got eaten alive in the middle of the defense all season long in the passing game because of poor linebacker play. The scheme didn’t help, but their starting players simply weren’t good enough, and their depth was non-existent. Dean will be back in 2024, and so too maybe (?) will Cunningham, who also missed some time with a mix of injuries. If the Eagles put all their eggs in the Nakobe Dean basket once again in 2024 and surround him with a bunch of players that other teams don’t want like they did last offseason, that will not be an acceptable plan.

A year ago at this time, we were in a much different place. After blitzing through the regular season and demolishing the Giants and 49ers in the playoffs, Nick Sirianni and his Eagles were getting ready to play the Chiefs in Super Bowl 57. And while it is disappointing a slippery field, a bad luck fumble, a distracted and incompetent defensive coordinator and a questionable referee’s decision prevented the Birds from winning their second Lombardi Trophy 12 months ago, it seemed the Eagles were destined to play in this game on a regular basis for years to come. And yet, despite racing out to a 10-1 record, fans on Sunday night will be forced to watch their old coach take on a smack-talking 49ers team in a Super Bowl very few in Philadelphia will enjoy watching. It should have been the Eagles playing in a rematch against the Chiefs, but alas, the football gods have a way of ruining our best-laid plans. How do we avoid a similar fate in 2024? How do the Eagles scale the mountain and get back to the Super Bowl once again next season?

Jonny Page and Shane Haff dive into what you need to know about the Eagles new offensive coordinator, Kellen Moore. They discuss the Cowboys 2022 offseason, Chargers 2023 offense and what has stood out most from the Kellen Moore offense?

“Coach Stout here,” he said. “I hear we have a game in Brazil. First game of the season, 2024 kickoff. Just a shoutout to all those fans in Brazil, in São Paulo. Nos Vemos em breve. Stout out.”

Defensive tackle Javon Hargrave was in this same spot a year ago as a member of a Philadelphia Eagles defense that entered Super Bowl LVII with a chance to reset the single-season team sacks record. It finished with zero sacks in a last-minute loss to Kansas City. Those dang Chiefs. Hargrave didn’t mince words when asked to reflect on his Super Bowl LVII experience, replying with “I think the loss is the only thing I think about.”

So that’s what we wanted to ask you about. Heading into the 2024 season with what we know at this point, how well would the Cowboys do? It is the offseason of our discontent as the majority answer was the team would miss the playoffs. 34% said the Cowboys would be sitting on the sidelines when the playoffs begin next year. The next most popular answer was another wild card loss.

The New York Giants announced several changes to their coaching staff on Wednesday, including the promotion of offensive coordinator Mike Kafka to assistant head coach. The Giants recently turned down a request from the Seattle Seahawks for Kafka to interview for the team’s offensive coordinator position, which would have been a lateral move. The news is quite a switch from the chatter that there was tension between Kafka, offensive coordinator for the past two seasons, and head coach Brian Daboll. Kafka, who has interviewed for six NFL head-coaching vacancies over the past two seasons, will continue as offensive coordinator.

A collection of articles, podcasts & tweets from around the web to keep you in touch with the Commanders, the NFC East and the NFL in general.

Caldwell was fired as the defensive coordinator of the Jacksonville Jaguars after the season. Caldwell, 52, spent two seasons in Jacksonville. He’s been an NFL assistant coach since 2008 with stops in Philadelphia, Arizona, the Jets and Tampa Bay before going to Jacksonville. He replaces Pierce as a linebackers coach in Las Vegas, Like Pierce (and several other of his hires), Caldwell is a former player. He was a linebacker spanning 1993-2003 with six teams.

“There is no one in the Chiefs organization who has suggested anything of Andy Reid potentially retiring,” Taylor said on the Pat McAfee Show. “So, it would be a shock to me; I know it would be a shock to many people in the organization if that is a decision that Andy Reid ultimately makes. “Whether it’s next week if the Chiefs lose to the Ravens or if it’s a couple weeks following the postseason with the Super Bowl — but no, I think Andy Reid is a football lifer. He’s got the best quarterback in the league, he’s got a roster full of talented and particularly young players … I still expect him to be the coach of the Kansas City Chiefs when they enter the 2024 season,” continued Taylor.

