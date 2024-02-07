Eagles News: One recommended offseason move

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

One offseason move for each NFC team: Vikings must PAY Justin Jefferson; Eagles need LB help - NFL.com

Prioritize linebacker. Howie Roseman insisted he hasn’t devalued the linebacker position, but the results speak for themselves. The Eagles didn’t properly replace T.J. Edwards and Kyzir White last offseason and, as a result, got gashed down the middle. Nicholas Morrow, Zach Cunningham, Shaquille Leonard and Shaun Bradley are all free agents. Nakobe Dean, who flashed potential but dealt with injury all season, is the lone man standing. With Vic Fangio taking over as defensive coordinator, it’s not a position to go light on. Fangio’s defenses are best with a strong middle and free-flying safeties. Philly doesn’t need to break the bank with a Patrick Queen, but Roseman must find his Drue Tranquill-type impact linebacker this offseason.

New Eagles coordinators put new pressure on Nick Sirianni - BGN

Nick Sirianni should enter the 2024 season under pressure. It’s only fair. There are absolutely no excuses this year from a coaching standpoint. Kellen Moore and Vic Fangio have more experience in their current jobs than Sirianni does in his. Moore and Fangio are as strong a hire as the team could make. There will be early season bumps as the coaches learn their players, as there is for every new coach on every team. But there won’t be any learning on the job. If this team fails to have a successful season, which at the very least has to be making the second round of the playoffs, changes are going to come. The same goes for the players. The Eagles roster is pretty locked in for 2024, but 2025 has a lot of moving parts. Another disappointing season and everything should be on the table.

2023 BGN Draft #35: Senior Bowl Winners and Losers - BGN Radio

Shane Haff, Mark Henry Jr. and Chris Deibler each share two players that improved their stock at the Senior Bowl practices and games and one who didn’t.

Eagles mailbag: Will Eagles pay DeVonta Smith this offseason? - NBCSP

As for Smith, this is the first time in his career he’s eligible for a contract extension. The 2021 first-round pick has now played three seasons in the NFL under his rookie contract so the Eagles are able to extend him. They should try because Smith will be eager to get a payday and the Eagles will be eager to get him well before he sniffs free agency. As a reminder, Smith has one more year on his rookie contract but the Eagles will very obviously pick up his fifth-year option before the May 2 deadline. So that means at least two more years of team control with Smith. But the Eagles have always shown an eagerness to extend their players early and Smith is the kind of guy you want to keep around. He has been very good in his first three seasons and is a culture-setter.

Legendary Eagles QB was babied, ex-teammate says | Not held ‘accountable,’ so we didn’t win ring - NJ.com

Asante Samuel explained that the bad habits started in practice, a place where Brady and Belichick demanded perfection because of how it translated to games. Mistakes could mean practices started anew, Samuel said. In Philadelphia, the Eagles’ offense would run a simple play with no defense, and McNabb, who played for the Eagles from 1999-2009, would often throw the ball into the dirt. Instead of frustration or a lashing from Reid or the coaching staff, however, nothing happened. “How are we not going execute a ball from the quarterback to the receiver without anybody out there, let alone when someone goes out there?” asked Samuel, who was with the Eagles from 2008-11. “These things would go on a lot in practice and no one was saying anything. It bothered me.”

Philadelphia Eagles announce the expansion of Girls Flag Football League and FLY:FWD Program - PE.com

In celebration of the 38th annual National Girls and Women in Sports Day, the Philadelphia Eagles are excited to announce the expansion of its girls’ flag football initiative, providing even more opportunities for girls to participate in sports. Launched in the Spring of 2022, the Eagles Girls Flag League supported by Gatorade, The Bellwether District and Planet Fitness, began with 16 schools from the Philadelphia Public and Catholic Leagues, with the goal to make girls flag football an officially sanctioned sport in the state of Pennsylvania. Now entering its third season, the league has grown to 92 teams across Philadelphia and South Jersey. This year alone the Philadelphia league will expand from 38 teams to 65 and the South Jersey league will expand from 14 teams to 27. In total, there will be 2,300 participants spread out across six leagues in Philadelphia and South Jersey.

Report: Colts hiring former Eagles’ QBs coach Alex Tanney as passing game coordinator - Stampede Blue

Following a disappointing finish to their 2023 season, the Eagles made several changes to their coaching staff, with Tanney recently being let go. Once he was relieved of his duties, there was speculation about whether or not he could rejoin Colts’ head coach Shane Steichen in Indianapolis. In total, Tanney spent the previous three seasons in Philadelphia and worked with Steichen, who was Philadelphia’s former offensive coordinator, for two seasons (2021-2022). Now, Tanney will reunite with him in Indianapolis.

Report: Seahawks interviewing Chip Kelly for offensive coordinator - Field Gulls

While Kelly is currently UCLA’s head coach, his job security was shaky last season. He’s had interviews for offensive coordinator jobs with other NFL teams, including the Las Vegas Raiders and Washington Commanders. The last time Kelly coached in the NFL was a one-year stint with the San Francisco 49ers in 2016. Kelly’s best years were with the Oregon Ducks, where his up-tempo, no-huddle offense was a staple of the college football scene. Oregon made the BCS national title game in 2010, losing to the Cam Newton-led Auburn Tigers. He left for the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles after a 46-7 record at Oregon, and brought some of that “blur” offense over to the pros. Kelly won the NFC East in his first season, but failed to win a playoff game in his three-season tenure with the Eagles.

Report: Dallas Cowboys interviewed ESPN analyst Rex Ryan for defensive coordinator position - Blogging The Boys

This is startling to say the least. While Ryan has been the head coach of both the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills throughout his career, and built his NFL reputation on the defensive side of the ball, he has not coached in the NFL since the 2016 season. Most of the recent decade has seen Ryan offering his thoughts and opinions on the NFL by way of ESPN as one of their analysts on television. He is a loud personality and often makes headlines, but there have not been any headlines on the actual football field in a long time.

Running down a nutty Stefon Diggs to the Giants trade idea - Big Blue View

WHAT????? Give 26-year-old Dexter Lawrence, one of the best interior defensive linemen in the game who is coming off back-to-back Pro Bowl seasons, and better draft compensation, to the Bills for the 30-year-old Diggs? Insanity! That’s called solving one problem by creating another, perhaps even bigger problem. Yes, the Giants could use a No. 1 wide receiver, and Schoen and Daboll clearly know that Diggs is that. But at the cost of Lawrence, an in his prime dominant defensive player who has done nothing but get better the past two seasons? And to casually toss in second- and fifth-round picks while getting back just a sixth-rounder?

How realistic is it to ‘remake the offensive line’ through the draft in one year? - Hogs Haven

I was a tad surprised at the outcome, to be honest. Granted, this exercise did assume a best case scenario, but the reality is, in the lead up to the draft many fans and observers - including those on Hogs Haven - were high on both Harrison and Torrence, but particularly Torrence. Predictions were that higher-rated tackles would move quickly in the first round - and they did - but that Harrison would likely be available late - which he was. Torrence was predicted as a second round pick, which is exactly where he went. That said, just because hitting on two starters was possible, it doesn’t mean it was probable. There were other OL taken in the second round - including the ever popular John Michael Schmitz pre-draft - who were not quite ready for prime time. This year, Washington is in an interesting position. If they wanted to draft an offensive lineman at #2 or trade back a few spots, they could probably assure themselves pretty close to a “can’t miss” tackle prospect. Then they could double-dip at #36 and probably have a shot at one of the best interior offensive linemen in the draft, someone like Jackson Powers-Johnson. If they go QB at #2, the reality is that they’re probably only going to get a single shot at either a right tackle prospect or high end interior lineman.

Analytics predicts winner for Super Bowl LVIII - SB Nation

The culmination of another great NFL season is upon us. The biggest stage. The brightest lights. The pomp and circumstance of Super Bowl week still have a few steps left. All of that, along with the intermingling of sadness that football games that matter are over for six months, will bring us to the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII. Sunday’s matchup gives the world a chance to see one of the best teams from the regular season (San Francisco) versus the best quarterback in the league still in his prime (Patrick Mahomes). The storylines are deep in the game including can Kansas City continue to be carried by their defense, can Kyle Shanahan get the big win and whether we will see the next step in the relationship between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. All playoffs long, we have brought you predictions based on the analytical data available through DVOA. DVOA breaks down the quality of play compared to the league average while adjusting for the strength of the opponents being played. It is one of a couple of catch-all analytics measures that help us understand the beautiful game of football better.

Taking the Points: Super Bowl LVIII MVP Picks + Fun prop bets - The SB Nation NFL Show

Chris Dunnells (Canal Street Chronicles) and JSpence the King (Buffalo Rumblings) share their Super Bowl LVIII predictions, MVP picks, fun prop bets and discuss which team has the edge. Taking the Points on the SB Nation NFL Show is presented by DraftKings Fantasy Sports. Check out what DraftKings has to offer this season with code SBNFL.

