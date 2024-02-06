Eagles News: Jason Kelce trying not to retire?

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Did Jason Kelce just hint that he may not be retiring from football? - FOX29

A viral video is getting Philadelphia fans excited that an Eagles favorite may be back on the field next season. Jason Kelce was at the Pro Bowl over the weekend when a fan said “Please don’t retire, for the love of football, please don’t.” The video captured Kelce as he appears to mumble, “I’m gonna try not to.” His brother Travis also recently commented on Kelce’s alleged retirement during the Super Bowl’s first media night. “I think he’s got some football left in him,” Travis said when asked if Jason would play in the Eagles’ Brazil game next season.

Eagles will host first-ever NFL game in Brazil with a Friday season opener - BGN

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell dropped some big, unexpected news during his pre-Super Bowl press conference on Monday: the Philadelphia Eagles are hosting the first-ever NFL game in South America next season. The Eagles will be playing one of nine potential opponents at Arena Corinthians in São Paulo, Brazil on Friday, September 6. That’s one day after the annual NFL Kickoff Game set to take place between the defending Super Bowl LVIII champion and another team.

Mailbag: A 60,000-foot view of the Eagles’ salary cap situation - PhillyVoice

They also of course have to consider that Jalen Hurts’ massive contract extension is going to limit the degree to which they spend in free agency, and they’ll soon be taking care of a few more of their own, such as DeVonta Smith and Landon Dickerson, neither of whom will be cheap. As you mentioned, they certainly need to get better in their back seven, but I don’t see an “overhaul” of the overall roster coming. The Eagles still have plenty of good players, and they have decent draft capital this year with the extra second-round pick. They’ll continue to draft and develop. They’ll also have some flexibility to find better players at positions of need in free agency, especially since Howie Roseman will likely continue to borrow from the cap in future years on any big expenditures. But I wouldn’t expect a super splashy free agency.

Eagles Headed Down South - Iggles Blitz

These are coaches who have connections to Fangio and understand his defensive system. That will make it easier for them to identify and solve schematic problems. The ability to teach the system is crucial. Think about all the guys who used to work for Bill Belichick. They were exposed to brilliant schematic ideas. Almost none of the coaches had success as head coaches or even defensive coordinators. Knowing the X’s and O’s is one thing. Understanding how to teach it is very different. Nick Sirianni and Fangio are putting together a staff that has familiarity with the same scheme so the coaches can do a good job of teaching their players how to perform at a high level and make the scheme work. This is worlds different than last year and should help the defense to perform at a much higher level.

What Nick Sirianni relinquishing his offense means for Eagles - ESPN

Questions linger, however, including why Sirianni wasn’t able to stabilize the team last season after adversity struck. The Eagles started out 10-1 before the bottom fell out. A pair of losses to the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys appeared to rattle the foundation and bring lingering frustrations to the surface. Sideline spats carried over to tension in the locker room, where team sources said disagreements occasionally devolved into finger-pointing. The decision to demote defensive coordinator Sean Desai and elevate Matt Patricia as playcaller in mid-December — a move Sirianni says he made on his own — played a major part in the slide, turning an erratic defense into a liability. A disconnect in the visions of Sirianni, Johnson and quarterback Jalen Hurts, meanwhile, affected the offense’s ability to land on an identity, a source said. Will Sirianni be on the same page with the franchise quarterback moving forward? Does the fiery Sirianni, who’s known to have an emotional sideline demeanor, have the right temperament to be a “CEO” coach?

Eagles mailbag: Analyzing the Kellen Moore hire as OC - NBCSP

Sure, maybe this proves that Moore wasn’t some secret sauce for Prescott but it’s not like Prescott was being held back by Moore either. And then there’s this really interesting piece from Fran Duffy of the Eagles from before the second matchup against the Cowboys in 2023. It looks at some of the reasons the Cowboys’ offense improved during the 2023 season and it looks like they went back to a lot of what had made them so successful under Moore in previous seasons. Don’t get me wrong. It’s not like the rest of the NFL is as excited about Moore as it was a few years ago and there are reasons for that. Maybe he’s not some wunderkind who is ready to change football. But he’s a 35-year-old proven offensive coordinator whose concepts have had tangible success in the NFL. He really did seem to be a good marriage of experience and fresh ideas. No guarantee it works, but I really like the attempt given the circumstances.

Report: Christian Parker is expected to join the Philadelphia Eagles coaching staff - Mile High Report

Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph who leaned on Parker to learn Vic Fangio’s defense this past season was very complimentary of Parker. He called him “sharp”, and a “star” and that players love playing for him. [...] Parker has been credited with the development of the Broncos secondary during his time with the team. Patrick Surtain has turned into one of the top cornerbacks in the league and players like Ja’Quan McMillian, P.J. Locke, and others have developed with him as their coach. As Joseph noted, he is well-liked and the fact he has survived multiple head coaching changes shows how people feel about him as a coach. Now, the Broncos will be looking to replace him on their defensive coaching staff.

Lincoln Financial Field will host 6 games in the 2026 FIFA World Cup - PE.com

In two years, the greatest soccer players in the world will converge on North America for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Six of the 104 games in the global showcase will be played in South Philadelphia at Lincoln Financial Field. The home of the Philadelphia Eagles will host five Group Stage games and one Knockout Stage game in the Round of 16.

Dolphins add former Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry to coaching staff - The Phinsider

Joe Barry’s tenure with the Green Bay Packers may have ended abruptly at season’s end, but his wait to land with another NFL team didn’t take long. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Barry will join the Dolphins’ defensive coaching staff as the team’s linebackers coach and run-game coordinator. This was the first move that new Dolphins’ defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver made to his coaching staff. [BLG Note: The Eagles interviewed Barry for their LB coach opening. They also interviewed Mike Caldwell, who might be the favorite for that job now.]

Browns announce 4 new coaches including Pass Game Specialist - Dawgs By Nature

Duce Staley as running backs coach.

If relationships are a big factor, Mike Zimmer is the favorite in Cowboys defensive coordinator search - Blogging The Boys

Comparatively, outside of his recent stint in the NFC East with the Commanders and some time as the Eagles’ linebackers coach from 1999-2003, there is little connecting candidate Ron Rivera to the Cowboys or McCarthy. While he was the Chicago Bears’ defensive coordinator at one time, his last season there was McCarthy’s first in Green Bay. He’s spent most of his recent history with the Carolina Panthers. While the decision facing Dallas this week will come to many factors, the Cowboys organization is known for leaning on familiarity and past relationships. No candidate they interview will be able to touch Mike Zimmer in that area. Between that and his proven ability to adapt over decades of experience, he feels like the favorite to become the team’s next defensive coordinator.

Giants will hire Shane Bowen as defensive coordinator - Big Blue View

The 37-year-old Bowen was defensive coordinator in Tennessee for the past three seasons. The Giants interviewed him early in the search after the Titans fired then-head coach Mike Vrabel. The Titans chose to keep Bowen until after hiring new head coach Brian Callahan, then getting Dennard Wilson to come from the Baltimore Ravens to become their defensive coordinator. Wilson had apparently also been a prime target for the Giants’ opening. Now, the Giants’ defense will be run by the man Wilson replaced in Tennessee. Bowen was a defensive assistant with the Houston Texans in 2016 and 2017. He joined the Titans’ staff in 2018 as outside linebackers coach, and was promoted to defensive coordinator by Vrabel in 2021. In 2021, Tennessee ranked sixth in the NFL in points allowed. In 2022, they were 14th. Last season, the Titans sank to 27th in the 32-team league in points allowed.

How has Kliff Kingsbury stacked up against Dan Quinn? - Hogs Haven

Does any of this mean anything particularly special? Probably not, but the two men definitely do know one another from clashing on the gridiron, and with Kingsbury getting the better of Quinn each time. It’s interesting, and somewhat endearing, that Quinn also kept records of the people he might like to add to his team if he got another shot. In the spirit of iron sharpening iron, perhaps they can continue to learn from, and refine one another’s skillset.

Las Vegas experiencing heavy rain, cold temperatures ahead of Super Bowl 2024 - SB Nation

The 2024 Super Bowl is going to be played indoors, so the weather isn’t likely to directly impact what you’re going to see on Sunday, but for those in Las Vegas, the weather has been incredibly unsettled since the weekend and will continue to be that way all week. The wet, rainy conditions that have pounded California, causing states of emergency and heavy flooding, are moving eastward through Nevada. (They are not expecting as catastrophic of a deluge in Las Vegas, whereas parts of California have seen multiple inches of rain.) Vegas also experienced some minor flooding on Monday, but that’s supposed to subside overnight into Tuesday.

...

