Senior Bowl risers that should interest the Eagles

The Senior Bowl is in the books and now NFL Draft prospects will focus their attention on getting ready for the NFL Combine. A week of practice produced a ton of information about some of the best prospects in the class. Here are some key players the Eagles should love that performed well in Mobile.

Braden Fiske, Defensive Tackle, FSU: While he played out of the spotlight at FSU playing next to Jared Verse, Braden Fiske took the center stage in Mobile. Fiske’s remarkable first step quickness and high motor made him a lot to handle in one on ones and he had some nice plays during the game itself. Fiske is a bit undersized, but has the makings of a solid role player at the next level.

Quinyon Mitchell, Cornerback, Toledo: Quinyon Mitchell generated some serious hype over the last few days and probably made himself a ton of money. Mitchell thrived in drills, hanging around with some of the best receivers in the draft. Mitchell has great size and athleticism, making him a great fit for the Eagles as they seek to rejuvenate their secondary.

Jarvis Brownlee Junior, Cornerback, Louisville: Jarvis Brownlee Junior is another cornerback who did himself a few favors in Mobile. Brownlee showed off great recognition abilities and made up for his smaller frame with great athleticism and physicallity. Brownlee might be a slot cornerback in the NFL, but a really good one at that.

Roman Wilson, Wide Receiver, Michigan: Roman Wilson is a smaller wide receiver but there was nothing diminutive about his play in Mobile. Wilson has tremendous speed, quickness, and route running ability that made him exceedingly difficult to cover. For the Eagles, finding a legit third wide receiver could take their offense stratospheric and Wilson could be someone who catches their eye.

Darius Robinson, Defensive Lineman, Missouri: Darius Robinson came into Mobile generating some serious hype given an impressive senior year at Missouri. He surpassed that hype by being a force in practices all week. Robinson is an interesting player. He has long arms and a lot of power, but he measures in at 6’5” and 286 pounds. He could be a versatile lineman at the next level that can play on the edge and slide inside on passing downs.

Jackson Powers-Johnson, Offensive Lineman, Oregon: Jackson Powers-Johnson has an impressive build at 6’3” and over 330 pounds. He can play guard or center in a pinch and brings a ton to the table in terms of power and movement ability. Powers-Johnson thrived in Mobile and is now generating first round hype as a fit for lineman hungry teams. For the Eagles, what they do along their lines hinges on Jason Kelce a bit, but Jackson Powers-Johnson could be a great fit at guard if Cam Jurgens slides over to center.