Report: Eagles hire Broncos defensive backs coach to their staff

The Philadelphia Eagles are hiring Denver Broncos defensive backs coach Christian Parker for a (currently unspecified) role on their coaching staff, according to NFL insider Dan Graziano.

Parker, 32, is a localish guy (Flemington, New Jersey native) with ties to new Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. The two overlapped in Colorado during the 2021 season.

Here’s a snapshot of Parker’s coaching experience:

2013-2014 — Virginia State defensive backs coach

2015-2016 — Norfolk State defensive backs coach

2017 — Notre Dame defensive analyst

2018 — Texas A&M defensive analyst

2019-2020 — Green Bay Packers defensive quality control coach

2021-2023 — Denver Broncos defensive backs coach

During his time with the Broncos, Parker oversaw the development of first-team All-Pro cornerback Patrick Surtain II. Veteran safety Justin Simmons also played one of his two Pro Bowl seasons while working with Parker.

Parker seems to have garnered interest around the league; both the Green Bay Packers and New England Patriots interviewed Parker for defensive coordinator openings this offseason. Here’s a good article from Acme Packing Company with more background information on Parker.

The Eagles are in need of a new defensive backs coach after not retaining D.K. McDonald in that role for a second season.