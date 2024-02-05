Eagles News: Former Vic Fangio player says “Philadelphia’s got a great one”

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Broncos Pro Bowlers laud Eagles DC Vic Fangio amid criticism out of Miami: ‘Philadelphia’s got a great one’ - Inquirer

When new Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio took the Denver Broncos’ head coaching job back in 2019, safety Justin Simmons was going into the final year of his rookie deal, on the hunt for a breakout. By the end of the season, Simmons posted what was then a career-high four interceptions, leading the team with 15 pass breakups. For the first time in his career, the Broncos’ 2016 third-round pick out of Boston College earned a second-team All-Pro nod. In the subsequent season with Fangio at the helm, Simmons was named to his first Pro Bowl roster. That newfound individual growth under Fangio, Simmons told The Inquirer, was not a coincidence. “I owe a lot of my success to Vic and his staff, because just the way they implemented their defense and made me learn the game in a whole new perspective,” the 30-year-old Simmons said before Friday’s practice at his second-career Pro Bowl appearance. “It was a whole new defense, it was a whole new way of learning. So Philadelphia’s got a great one.” [BLG Note: Perhaps worth noting that the Broncos can cut or trade Simmons to clear $14.5 million in cap space with just $3.75 million in dead money]

NFL Mock Draft 2024: Eagles 7-round simulation, Version 2.0 - BGN

Round 2, Pick 54 - Payton Wilson, Linebacker, North Carolina. Vic Fangio has had great linebackers to hold down his defenses. The Eagles... do not have great linebackers right now. While the jury is still out on Nakobe Dean, help is desperately needed. Payton Wilson brings a ton to the table in the way of smarts and physicality at the linebacker position. He can cover, defend the run, and blitz extremely well. He’ll be 24 by draft day, but that is of less concern given how complete a player he is.

NFL Pro Bowl 2024’s best and worst moments, starring Jalen Hurts and Baker Mayfield - SB Nation

Jalen Hurts tries and fails very hard at catching a pass. Because it was flag football, that meant QBs could go out for passes after throwing to a player behind the line of scrimmage. Jalen Hurts tried to remake the Philly Special in Orlando, and the results went...poorly. Hurts calling for Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb to throw him the ball before missing the grab and falling over is the funniest part. No matter how good QBs are as athletes, catching passes are extremely difficult.

In Roob’s Observations: What’s the Eagles’ plan at linebacker? - NBCSP

4. Through Week 10, the Eagles’ defense was 13th in the league in points allowed per game at 19.8. They allowed an NFL-worst 29.9 the rest of the season and finished 30th.

Three Takeaways From the Most Chaotic NFL Coaching Carousel in Recent Memory - The Ringer

The 2025 Coaching Cycle Is Already Underway. There were far more qualified candidates than there were jobs this year. That not only made for a chaotic couple of weeks; it also figures to loom large heading into next season. Remember how much speculation there was about Sean Payton’s coaching future when he sat out the 2022 season and worked for Fox? Now imagine that with Belichick, Vrabel, and Carroll each potentially looking to get back onto the sidelines in 2025. Let the sweepstakes begin! I don’t think it’s an overstatement to say that half the owners in the league could consider upgrading to one of those candidates should their teams underperform next season. Jerry Jones and Howie Roseman won’t be comparing Mike McCarthy and Nick Sirianni to some hypothetical coaches who could be available next January. They’ll be comparing them directly to known quantities who have won tons of games and Super Bowls.

Cowboys’ Jerry Jones doesn’t think Mike McCarthy being in final year of contract will hamper DC search - NFL.com

Never low on confidence, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is unsurprisingly unconcerned with any complications regarding Dallas’ search for a defensive coordinator. The team needs a new one following Dan Quinn’s departure to helm the Commanders, but it’s possible potential hires might balk at a perceived lack of security considering head coach Mike McCarthy has only one year left on his contract. “I don’t anticipate that being an issue at all,” Jones said at a Sunday news conference, per the team website. “If they take the job, they will be coordinator of the Cowboys. They would be looking at that right there and all that goes with that. If they’re aspiring, they know there’s a chance to be a head coach someplace, because the one that just left is.”

Chargers hiring Marcus Brady as pass-game coordinator - Bolts From The Blue

One of the first reported interviews for the Chargers’ open offensive coordinator position was with former Colts offensive coordinator and Eagles assistant Marcus Brady. That initial interview did not bare any fruit in the immediate, but it looks like Brady impressed enough to land another position on Jim Harbaugh’s staff. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Chargers are hiring Brady to be their newest pass-game coordinator. Brady called the offense for Indianapolis from 2021-2022 and had most recently been in Philadelphia for the latter part of the 2022 season through 2023. In all, Brady spent nearly five years with the Colts, mainly coaching quarterbacks from 2018-2020.

Cowboys assistant Joe Whitt following Dan Quinn to Commanders - Blogging The Boys

Joe Whitt was seen as an internal candidate to take the defensive coordinator job for the Cowboys. He oversaw the passing game defense and his résumé is burnished by the performance of players like Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland during his tenure. Now he is gone, which may increase the chances of an external hire like Ron Rivera or Mike Zimmer, who have been reported as interviewees this week. Whitt has had a long and successful career, and this is an overdue promotion for him. However, now between him and Quinn, our division rival has a very intimate knowledge of the Dallas offense, both from working against Prescott in practice and in having worked with head coach Mike McCarthy. We may no longer be able to assume the Cowboys are going to get easy wins against the Commanders.

Are lengthy DC search, coaching staff turnover troubling signs for New York Giants? - Big Blue View

Former Cleveland Browns CEO and Philadelphia Eagles president Joe Banner took to X to raise alarm bells about the goings-on with the Giants. He wrote: Unless they are hiring someone from a SB team, this is nuts. Lots of warning signs about this front office, but no one seems to notice. Blinded by surprise good year, mostly achieved with inherited players. I don’t know if I would describe the situation as “nuts.” Are there really “warning signs” about the front office? Not sure about that, either. I also think the “inherited players” remark is off base. It isn’t entirely true, and the Daboll-led staff got far more from those inherited players than Joe Joe Judge or Pat Shurmur had. I do believe the offseason to date has not been a good look for the Giants. The defection of tight ends coach Andy Bischoff to the Los Angeles Chargers makes eight 2023 assistant coaches (out of 26, by my count, including strength and conditioning) who won’t be with the team in 2024. That number might easily be nine if the Giants had given Mike Kafka permission to interview with the Seattle Seahawks for their offensive coordinator position. Either way, that’s a big number. And the idea that Kafka would leave if he could, if that is indeed the case, isn’t good, either.

The Washington Commanders hire Kliff Kingsbury as their new OC - Hogs Haven

The Washington Commanders retained Eric Bieniemy as their offensive coordinator after firing head coach Ron Rivera. He interviewed for head coach, but that job went to Dallas Cowboys DC Dan Quinn. Bieniemy was expected to be replaced after a disappointing year, and Sam Howell’s decline towards the end of the season. This hiring, and Bieniemy’s likely firing, aren’t expected to be made official until tomorrow at the earliest. Quinn’s introductory press conference is scheduled for 2:30 tomorrow afternoon.

Monday Football Monday #170: Super Bowl LVIII Preview - The SB Nation NFL Show

RJ Ochoa, Mark Schofield and JP Acosta preview Super Bowl LVIII between the Chiefs and 49ers. What would another Super Bowl win mean for Patrick Mahomes? What’s similar and different between the Patriots dynasty with Tom Brady and the Chiefs current dynasty with Mahomes? Who will gain the most from a legacy standpoint with a Super Bowl win? (Aside from Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Andy Reid). What is the Brock Purdy discussion if the 49ers win the Super Bowl?

