NFL Mock Draft 2024: Eagles 7-round simulation, Version 2.0

Welcome back to our 7-round NFL Mock Draft Simulation! This weekly article will look at different paths the Eagles can take in the 2024 NFL Draft. As the offseason moves along, dozens of factors will weigh on the Eagles draft strategy: free agency, trades, coaching shakeups, compensatory picks, the combine, and so many more variables. We are months out from the draft, so this projection can change quite a bit in the coming weeks.

Round 1, Pick 22 - JC Latham, Offensive Tackle, Alabama

It has been rumored that the Eagles will target an offensive tackle with a premium pick in the 2024 draft. This could be a signal that Lane Johnson might hang it up soon as he enters his 12th year in the NFL. JC Latham is one of the top tackles in this class and could sit for a year behind Lane before taking over at right tackle.

Round 2, Pick 50 - Kamren Kinchens, Safety, Miami

The Eagles desperately need to get younger and faster in their secondary. Kamren Kinchens is a versatile, ballhawking safety who can play all over the field in Vic Fangio’s defense.

Round 2, Pick 54 - Payton Wilson, Linebacker, North Carolina

Vic Fangio has had great linebackers to hold down his defenses. The Eagles... do not have great linebackers right now. While the jury is still out on Nakobe Dean, help is desperately needed. Payton Wilson brings a ton to the table in the way of smarts and physicality at the linebacker position. He can cover, defend the run, and blitz extremely well. He’ll be 24 by draft day, but that is of less concern given how complete a player he is.

Round 3, Pick 97 - Johnny Wilson, Wide Receiver, Florida State

The Eagles need help at the WR3 spot. That much is obvious. Johnny Wilson could be an interesting addition. Wilson has a unique build at wide receiver, standing over 6’6” and weighing around 230 pounds. Wilson looks more like a defensive end but he can run through secondaries and go over defenders for big catches with ease. Playing with AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith could be a boon for such a gifted player early in his career.

Round 4, Pick 137 - Max Melton, Cornerback, Rutgers

Max Melton could be a great value pick for the Eagles as they try to shore up their cornerback group. Melton is just a damn solid player who brings a ton to the table in the way of consistency and physicality. He could play in the slot or outside in Vic Fangio’s defense.

Round 5, Pick 163- Kimani Vidal, Running Back, Troy

It will be interesting to see what the running game looks like with Kellen Moore calling the offense. Moore ran the ball quite a bit in his time with the Cowboys, but he also had a great pair of backs in Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard during his time there. With D’Andre Swift set to be a free agent and the Eagles having few options on the roster beyond him, they have more questions than answers when it comes to their running game. Kimani Vidal is an intriguing late round option. Vidal was a productive back at Troy, picking up yardage with his stout frame and great vision. Vidal has the look of a power back but also has a bit of wiggle as well.

Round 5, Pick 172 - Jaheim Bell, Tight End, Florida State

This will be a late round favorite pick of mine. Jaheim Bell would be a great addition to a tight end room that lacks much juice outside of Dallas Goedert.

Round 5, Pick 178- Jaylen Harrell, Edge, Michigan

Jaylen Harrell was an unsung hero on the Michigan defense. He wasn’t their best player, but he was a solid pass rusher who could generate pressure on third down. Harrell is likely limited to being a role player in the NFL, but could be a great depth option for the Eagles.

Round 7, Pick 243 - Tanner Bortolini, Center, Wisconsin

Jason Kelce’s future is still unclear, with him not officially retiring yet. If he does decide to hang it up, the Eagles should continue to add depth to the center position, even with Cam Jurgens set to take over.

