Eagles News: Philadelphia had one of the most under-performing units in 2023

NFL’s most overperforming/underperforming units of 2023 season: Lions’ attack shined, Eagles’ DBs failed - NFL.com

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES SECONDARY: In 2022, the Eagles ranked in the top five in many pass-defense metrics — including passing yards per game allowed (179.8, tops in the NFL) and passer rating against (81.6, third) — while yielding just a 22:17 TD-to-INT ratio. This season, they allowed a whopping 252.7 passing yards per game (ranking 31st), a 97.6 opponent passer rating (29th) and a 35:9 TD-to-INT ratio. On third down — obviously a crucial spot for any pass defense — Philadelphia allowed the most passing yards (1,382) and touchdown passes (15) in the entire league, per NGS.

Report: Eagles have a new quarterbacks coach - BGN

With more than 20 seasons of coaching QBs under his belt, Nussmeier clearly doesn’t lack experience. The same can’t be said the guy he’s replacing, former Eagles QB coach Alex Tanney, who only began his coaching career in 2021 immediately after retiring as a player.

Eagles hire Kellen Moore and more coaching news + Senior Bowl talk - BGN Radio

Brandon Lee Gowton and Jimmy Kempski discuss the Eagles' new offensive coordinator and other assistant coaching hires. The guys also talk about Dan Quinn to the Commanders, Chip Kelly's potential return to the NFL, Senior Bowl takeaways, and more!

More Coaches - Iggles Blitz

Stoutland and Nussmeier were at Michigan State together from 2003-2005. This familiarity is a good thing. You need coaches to be able to get on the same page. This is true in terms of scheme, but also in terms of working together. Running an offense is a collaboration. Coaches must be able to come up with a gameplan that serves the offense the best and not specific agendas. Stoutland is the run game coordinator. Moore and Nussmeier will have a major hand in running the passing game. Those elements must complement each other, especially in the age of RPOs. Nussmeier’s experience with both of them should help the group to work well together.

Safeties coach Joe Kasper returning to Philadelphia after one season in Miami - The Phinsider

Fangio was a consultant while Kasper was a defensive quality control coach during Philadelphia’s 2022 playoff run, which ended with a Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Considering the familiarity with Fangio and the Eagles, Kasper’s decision to leave Miami wasn’t entirely out of left field. He was defensive backs and quarterbacks coach for three years at Duke before accepting a role on Nick Sirianni’s staff ahead of the 2021 season.

Senior Bowl buzz: Latest on 2024 NFL draft, offseason moves - ESPN+

Could this be the best OT class in years? The buzz around this year’s offensive tackle class is immense. Veteran agents and scouts are predicting the first round could feature the most tackles in years, surpassing the 2020 class that featured six. From 2021-23, no more than five tackles were selected in any given year. But at least eight names will be in consideration this year, including several who were in Mobile: Oregon State’s Taliese Fuaga, Arizona’s Jordan Morgan and Oklahoma’s Tyler Guyton. Several others will be prominent Day 2 picks or could sneak into Day 1. Texas’ Christian Jones and Houston’s Patrick Paul had impressive moments this week at the Senior Bowl. Great offensive line play is scarce in the NFL, but will the supply meet the demand? It looks that way early.

Member of 2022 NFL quarterback class surprisingly announces retirement at age 24 - CBS Sports

Carson Strong is getting on with his life’s work. After just two years of professional football that included brief stints with the Philadelphia Eagles and Arizona Cardinals, Strong has decided to call it a career. Strong, 24, announced his retirement via social media Wednesday. He said that a lingering knee injury is the reason for his early retirement from football. “I can hang up the cleats knowing I pushed my knee as far as I possibly could,” Strong wrote. “I even played scout team QB for Nevada last season to prove to myself if I could go for another shot at playing or not. The knee can take no more ball.”

Cowboys fans shouldn’t be so quick to cheer for Dan Quinn’s departure from Dallas. - Blogging The Boys

Given his last performance, many Cowboys fans on social media are rejoicing in Quinn’s acceptance of the Commanders role. Many fans were unhappy with the team’s decision to bring back head coach Mike McCarthy, and were hoping for at least some form of change heading into next season. Now the Cowboys will have to make a massive decision on who leads this talented defensive unit in 2024. It feels as though some fans are being a prisoner of the moment, and forgetting how good the Cowboys defense was throughout Quinn’s time as coordinator.

Giants block Mike Kafka from coordinator interview with Seahawks - Big Blue View

The New York Giants have reportedly blocked Mike Kafka from interviewing for the Seattle Seahawks’ offensive coordinator position. A report on Saturday indicated that “there’s interest” from the Seattle Seahawks in talking to Kafka about becoming Seattle’s offensive coordinator. League rules, though, allow teams to deny assistants permission to interview for lateral moves. The Giants took that opportunity here. Kafka, who has interviewed for six head-coaching vacancies over the past two seasons, was a finalist for the Seattle job that went to Mike MacDonald. MacDonald has been a defensive coordinator, though, so his choice of offensive coordinator for the Seahawks will be critical.

