Report: Eagles have a new quarterbacks coach

The Philadelphia Eagles are hiring Doug Nussmeier to be their new quarterbacks coach, according to a report from NFL insider Jeremy Fowler.

This move was highly expected after news of the Eagles hiring Kellen Moore as their offensive coordinator. Moore and Nussmeier overlapped on the Dallas Cowboys’ coaching staff from 2018-2022 before moving on to the Los Angeles Chargers together in 2023.

Like Moore, Nussmeier played quarterback in college and the NFL. Here’s a snapshot of the 53-year-old’s coaching experience:

2001 — BC Lions quarterbacks coach

2002 — Ottawa Redblacks quarterbacks coach

2003-2005 — Michigan State quarterbacks coach

2006-2007 — St. Louis Rams quarterbacks coach

2008 — Fresno State offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach

2009-2011 — Washington offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach

2012-2013 — Alabama offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach

2014 — Michigan offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach

2015-2017 — Florida offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach

2018-2019 — Dallas Cowboys tight ends coach

2020-2022 — Dallas Cowboys quarterbacks coach

2023 — Los Angeles Chargers quarterbacks coach

With more than 20 seasons of coaching QBs under his belt, Nussmeier clearly doesn’t lack experience. The same can’t be said the guy he’s replacing, former Eagles QB coach Alex Tanney, who only began his coaching career in 2021 immediately after retiring as a player.

The Eagles are hoping that Moore and Nussmeier can help Jalen Hurts get back on track in 2024.