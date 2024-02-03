Report: Eagles have a new quarterbacks coach

The Philadelphia Eagles are hiring Doug Nussmeier to be their new quarterbacks coach, according to a report from NFL insider Jeremy Fowler.
This move was highly expected after news of the Eagles hiring Kellen Moore as their offensive coordinator. Moore and Nussmeier overlapped on the Dallas Cowboys’ coaching staff from 2018-2022 before moving on to the Los Angeles Chargers together in 2023.
Like Moore, Nussmeier played quarterback in college and the NFL. Here’s a snapshot of the 53-year-old’s coaching experience:
- 2001 — BC Lions quarterbacks coach
- 2002 — Ottawa Redblacks quarterbacks coach
- 2003-2005 — Michigan State quarterbacks coach
- 2006-2007 — St. Louis Rams quarterbacks coach
- 2008 — Fresno State offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach
- 2009-2011 — Washington offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach
- 2012-2013 — Alabama offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach
- 2014 — Michigan offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach
- 2015-2017 — Florida offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach
- 2018-2019 — Dallas Cowboys tight ends coach
- 2020-2022 — Dallas Cowboys quarterbacks coach
- 2023 — Los Angeles Chargers quarterbacks coach
With more than 20 seasons of coaching QBs under his belt, Nussmeier clearly doesn’t lack experience. The same can’t be said the guy he’s replacing, former Eagles QB coach Alex Tanney, who only began his coaching career in 2021 immediately after retiring as a player.
The Eagles are hoping that Moore and Nussmeier can help Jalen Hurts get back on track in 2024.
