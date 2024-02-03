Report: Brian Johnson interviewing for Commanders offensive coordinator job

Former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson will interview for the Washington Commanders’ play-calling role under new head coach Dan Quinn, according to a report from NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Johnson previously interviewed for OC openings with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New Orleans Saints, and Cleveland Browns. They all passed on hiring Johnson, who also interviewed for head coaching openings with the Atlanta Falcons and Tennessee Titans.

Though Johnson is getting an interview with Washington, it sounds like the Commanders might instead go with Kliff Kingsbury. He reportedly withdrew from the Las Vegas Raiders OC role shortly after accepting it.

The Eagles were said to have interviewed Kingsbury to replace Johnson before ultimately going with Kellen Moore instead (note: the Moore hire has yet to be officially announced by the team). The view here is that was a bullet dodged because Kingsbury is a much less compelling candidate than he’s made out to be.

On that note, the way the Commanders’ OC search is currently going isn’t exactly instilling fear in the heart of Eagles fans. Kingsbury? Johnson? Chip Kelly!?

We’ll soon see who they end up going with.