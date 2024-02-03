Eagles News: PFF determines Philadelphia’s biggest draft need

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

PFF’s Mock Draft Simulator: Biggest need for all 32 NFL teams - PFF

Philadelphia Eagles. Biggest Need: Cornerback. The Pick: CB Cooper DeJean, Iowa. Big board analysis: DeJean is one of the most well-rounded athletes in college football. He can play outside cornerback, slot cornerback and even safety due to his size (6-foot-1 and 205 pounds) and speed combo. He also has some of the best ball skills of any defensive back in the class. He’s one of the draft’s top playmakers.

10 Senior Bowl players who fit perfectly with the Eagles - BGN

Taliese Fuaga, Offensive Tackle, Oregon State: The Eagles draft offensive lineman every year. Fuaga is 6’6” and over 330 pounds, showing prototypical size for either left or right tackle. He is a natural pass protector, not giving up a sack in all of 2023 and playing a huge part in Oregon State’s great season. Fuaga still has room to grow, especially when it comes to run blocking. The Eagles could be enamored with his raw talents and draft him as a potential heir to Lane Johnson’s right tackle spot.

Eagles hire Kellen Moore and more coaching news + Senior Bowl talk - BGN Radio

Brandon Lee Gowton and Jimmy Kempski discuss the Eagles’ new offensive coordinator and other assistant coaching hires. The guys also talk about Dan Quinn to the Commanders, Chip Kelly’s potential return to the NFL, Senior Bowl takeaways, and more! Interact with us on social media: @BrandonGowton, @JimmyKempski, @BGN_Radio, @BleedingGreen. Check out Wrong Crowd Beer Company: wrongcrowdbeer.com! (21 or older, please enjoy responsibly). Use discount code BGN15 at RighteousFelon.com for 15% off your order! Same promotion applies at WildRangerPet.com. Buying, selling, or renting a house? Contact Kristin Roach at RoachRealtors.com.

A.J. Brown on Eagles firing Brian Johnson: “Somebody has to be the bad guy” - PFT

Brown told Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press that when a team falls short of expectations in the NFL, “somebody has to be the bad guy.” Ultimately, Brown said, the Eagles’ offensive success will come down not to the offensive coordinator but to the players. “It comes down to players executing and making plays,” Brown said.

DeVonta Smith on his next level, A.J. Brown and Nick Sirianni - NBCSP

DeVonta Smith is three years into his NFL career and he’s been everything as advertised. But he still thinks there’s another level to take his game. “I would say, yeah,” Smith said to NBC Sports Philadelphia on Friday. “You’ve seen it at times. But I mean, that just comes down to getting the ball in space. That’s all it is.” The Eagles used the No. 10 overall pick back in 2021 to select Smith coming off his Heisman Trophy season. As a rookie, he was the No. 1 receiver in the Eagles’ offense and caught 64 passes for 916 yards. But he’s been even better the last two years since the addition of A.J. Brown, going for over 1,000 yards in 2022 and 2023. How does Smith hit that level? “I would say just continue to be on the same page as the quarterback,” he answered. “Having the timing down pat, just being able to make sure that we’re on the same page, that we’re able to speak the same language.”

A dozen Day 3 prospects at the Senior Bowl who make sense for the Eagles - PhillyVoice

Rasheen Ali, RB, Marshall: Ali rushed for over 1,400 yards and 23 TDs as a redshirt freshman in 2021. In 2022, he missed most of the season with a leg injury, but played the final three games. In 2023, he rushed for 1,135 yards and 15 TDs. A Marshall coach that I chatted up at the Pensacola airport on the way home from Alabama said that he played through a high ankle sprain for most of the 2023 season. He is also a threat as a receiver, as he had 75 career catches. He made several plays in the passing game down the field at Senior Bowl practices, and made defenders miss as a runner. Ali reportedly suffered a ruptured biceps injury in Mobile, which is going to hurt his draft stock. If he goes undrafted, that is a guy the Eagles should be all over.

What Ron Rivera’s scheduled interview says about the Cowboys’ plans for the defense - Blogging The Boys

The other aspect is why a young and up-and-coming candidate would want the job. Head coach Mike McCarthy is coaching on the last year of his contract, and there’s no guarantee he’ll still be in Dallas beyond 2024. Why would any promising defensive coordinator climb aboard what he sees as a leaky ship? Quinn’s departure is forcing the Cowboys to pick comfort over creativity, and it’s unfortunate for a defense that features talent the likes of Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs, and DaRon Bland. The Cowboys are playing it safe because they’re not in the position to demand otherwise.

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons hopes Commanders appreciate Dan Quinn’s ‘greatness’: ‘Take care of my guy’ - NFL.com

Micah Parsons made his love for Dan Quinn well known as the former Cowboys defensive coordinator interviewed for head-coaching jobs. The Cowboys pass rusher’s fourth NFL season will be his first without his beloved coach, as the Washington Commanders are hiring Quinn to lead the franchise’s new era in 2024. Parsons says Washington, a longtime NFC East rival, is fortunate to have Quinn on the sideline and that he hopes Commanders players play hard for the former Cowboys DC. “They’re getting a real upstanding, outstanding guy, man,” Parsons told NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe at Friday’s Pro Bowl Games practice. “I hope those players buy in and play extremely hard for him, and understand that ain’t no one going to love them and care more about them than Dan Quinn. So man, please appreciate his presence, appreciate his greatness, and take care of my guy.”

Big Blue View mailbag: Saquon Barkley, defensive coordinator, QB, more - Big Blue View

Jeff, can the Giants get a 2025 first-round pick by trading down in Round 1 this year? That depends on what team or teams might want to move up. I always support the idea of trading down, but passing up on Micah Parsons and Rashawn Slater a few seasons back and landing Kadarius Toney and other assets has given me pause. If the Giants are sitting there at No. 6 and they believe one or both of Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze are future No. 1 wide receivers, or Joe Alt is a future All-Pro right tackle, that’s hard to pass on. If you don’t like your choices, or you value the additional capital more, by all means trade down. As a general rule, I would like more bites of the apple than fewer. Still, you have to be willing to live with it if you move down from No. 6 when you could have selected Nabers and he turns into the next Ja’Marr Chase.

Washington Commanders Coaching Tracker: Kliff Kingsbury is a leading candidate for OC - Hogs Haven

Kliff Kingsbury withdraws from Raiders OC job. Washington has interest in Kingsbury.

British man manages to sum up everything wrong with the NFL in one TikTok - SB Nation

The NFL is all about spreading the joys of football to the world, but some things are still very confusing for a fan from abroad. One British fan had some serious questions about why football is the way it is following the AFC and NFC Championship games — and honestly, he nails it.

TGIFootball #26: NFL Coaching Carousel and Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen - The SB Nation NFL Show

RJ Ochoa, Brandon Lee Gowton, and Stephen Serda discuss the latest NFL coaching changes–and RJ is joined by Fox NFL broadcast crew Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen.

...

Social Media Information:

BGN Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

BGN Twitter: Follow @BleedingGreen

BGN Instagram: Follow @BleedingGreenInsta

BGN Manager: Brandon Lee Gowton: Follow @BrandonGowton

BGN Radio Twitter: Follow @BGN_Radio

BGN Cameo: Request a video message