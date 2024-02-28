Eagles are a top-five organization according to 2024 NFLPA Report Card

The second ever NFL Player’s Association (NFLPA) Club Report Card was released on Wednesday morning and the Philadelphia Eagles have sky-rocketed up the overall rankings according to the players asked. Per the NFLPA:

THE SURVEY WAS ADMINISTERED FROM AUGUST 26 TO NOVEMBER 16, 2023. ARTEMIS STRATEGY GROUP CONDUCTED THE CENSUS SURVEY ONLINE AND PROVIDED ACCESS TO EVERY PLAYER ON A 2023 NFL ROSTER AT THE TIME OF THE SURVEY. A TOTAL OF 1,706 PLAYERS COMPLETED THE SURVEY THIS YEAR.

Last season, the Eagles ranked a respectable No. 14 out of the 32 teams in the league. This year...the Birds moved up 10 spots and are now considered the No. 4 organization in the NFL!

While there has been much consternation over Philadelphia's coaching staff, which has undergone a major overhaul this off-season, the strength coaches, training staff, and head coach Nick Sirianni all received “extremely high grades from the players.” Owner Jeffrey Lurie was also rated as one of the best in the league due to his “willingness to continually upgrade the facilities” like the upgraded hot/cold tub room that the players mentioned last season as being too small.

An interesting thing to note for next year’s responses: the players said that their travel setup is too cramped and that the Eagles’ locker room is “outdated.” Lurie has shown a propensity for listening to these report cards already, so it seems like he’d be quick to make these wanted changes.

Here are the 11 categories in which the Philadelphia organization was graded:

Treatment of Families: C, 16th

Food/Cafeteria: A, 2nd

Nutritionist/Dietician: B, 13th

Locker Room: B-, 16th

Training Room: B+, 9th

Training Staff: A-, 4th

Weight Room: A-, 9th

Strength Coaches: A-, 6th

Team Travel: C, 19th

Head Coach: A, 6th

Ownership: A, 7th

Only three of the categories are at/below average in the league, which is pretty good! The players are hoping that the Eagles “[upgrade] the daycare offered on gameday to match the offering of most teams across the league” in the Treatment of Families section. As mentioned above, players want the Eagles to renovate the locker room, but 90% of the players “feel like they have enough room in their individual lockers,” which is 14th highest in the league.

The Team Travel grade was Philadelphia’s worst, mostly due to only 75% of the players saying they “feel like they have a comfortable amount of personal space during flights” which was 21st in the league.

The Eagles uphold Philly's food reputation in the NFLPA report card.



Food taste: 2nd



Food freshness: 1st — Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) February 28, 2024

A couple of other quick notes: the Eagles’ players “rate their head trainer the highest of any NFL team;” the cafeteria food in Philly is 2nd overall in “taste” and 1st overall in “freshness;” they feel that “the strength coaches significantly contribute to their success” which is 3rd best in the league; and “100% of players feel that head coach Nick Sirianni is efficient with their time” which is tops in the league and they “feel that Nick Sirianni is very willing to listen to the locker room” which is 7th best.

Taking a peek at their NFC East rivals, and the Eagles are the class of the division according to this report card. The New York Giants rank 8th overall, the Dallas Cowboys rank 12th, and the Washington Commanders rank 32nd, presumably because they weren’t allowed to be ranked 33rd.

New York’s top scores were in Team Travel (3rd) and Training Staff (2nd) while their lowest was a 27th ranking in Nutrionist/Dietician. Dallas’ top scores were in Locker Room (2nd) and Treatment of Families (4th) while their training staff was ranked 30th in the league and their training room was 26th.

The second annual NFLPA Team Report Card has just been released. The top and bottom teams:

1. Dolphins

2. Vikings

3. Packers

4. Eagles

5. Jaguars



28. Steelers

29. Patriots

30. Chargers

31. Chiefs

32. Commanders — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) February 28, 2024

I don’t even know where to begin with Washington’s scores. Let’s start with the good! Their strength coaches were ranked 5th best in the league!! After that...uh...their next best ranking was Ownership (18th) due to Josh Harris doing the incredible job of being Not Daniel Snyder. Everything after that was ranked 21st or lower.

The Commanders rank dead last in Locker Room and Training Room and they rank second to last in Treatment of Families, Training Staff, Team Travel, and Head Coach. Players noted that their locker room had “issues with cleanliness, citing multiple sewage leaks this season.” Yiiiiikes.