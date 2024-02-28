Eagles Draft Needs: Tight End

The Eagles are lucky enough to have one of the best tight ends in the NFL in Dallas Goedert. There is no question that when Goedert is on the field, he is a crucial part of the offense and creates unique mismatches with his size, hands, and ability after the catch.

Beyond Dallas Goedert, the Eagles have struggled to find a second tight end to really function in their offense. This problem has only been exacerbated by Goedert’s injuries over the last two seasons. He’s missed eight games since the beginning of the 2022 season, and his absence has been notable given the lack of quality depth at the position. Could it be the Eagles try to find a quality number two through the draft?

The current group

There should be little concern that Dallas Goedert is “injury prone,” despite his absence over the last two years. Both injuries came on dirty defensive plays. So Goedert should be depended on to return as the the Eagles top tight end and the third option in their passing game. Behind him is Jack Stoll and Grant Calcaterra. Stoll was an undrafted free agent in 2021 and emerged after Zach Ertz was traded as the Eagles TE2. Stoll immediately made an impact as a blocker, where he is fantastic in the run game. Stoll is not much of a pass catching threat, however, only reeling in 20 passes in his three years in the league. Then the Eagles drafted Grant Calcaterra in the 2022 NFL Draft. Calcaterra had athletic upside to make an impact as a receiver, but mostly has functioned as a (solid) blocker himself. Which is to say that the Eagles don’t really have a pass catching option at tight end beyond Goedert.

The Offense

Kellen Moore’s offense has featured a tight end in the passing game since he began his offensive coordinator career. He typically hasn’t needed more than one tight end to carry a big load catching the ball, but he definitely relies on the position as a function of a passing offense.

The Draft

It used to be that tight ends had a great learning curve when it came to transitioning to the professional game. That convention has been challenged in recent years with the immediate success of players like Sam LaPorta and Kyle Pitts. This year, Brock Bowers is easily the top prospect at the position, vying for a potential top ten selection. After him, there aren’t any slam dunk first round prospects.

That’s fine for the Eagles, where tight end ranks lower among their needs and they could target someone in the mid to late rounds to add competition to their group. Here are some names they could consider.

Jaheim Bell, Florida State: Bell is a bit on the smaller side and likely won’t be a typical in-line tight end in the NFL. However his athleticism and soft hands makes him a dangerous receiver. He has all the makings of a role player in the right offense who can move the ball as a complimentary option in a passing game.

Ben Sinnott, Kansas State: Sinnott is a good, not great athlete, who makes tough catches in tight spaces. He is shorter and more stout for a tight end, but makes his presence felt as a blocker.

Theo Johnson, Penn State: Johnson has the highest upside in this class outside of Brock Bowers and Ja’Tavion Sanders. Johnson was underutilized at Penn State, but his athletic gifts are obvious given his size and speed combination. He could be someone who really ascends in the right fit in the NFL.

Brevyn Spann-Ford, Minnesota: Brevyn Spann-Ford is an intriguing mid round prospect as well. He is by far the best built of the tight end class, standing at over 6”6” and nearly 270 pounds. He was a difference maker in college catching the ball and has all the tools to be a very good blocking tight end.