Eagles Film Review: Gauging Haason Reddick’s value

It’s the offseason. so it’s time to get into the Eagles' upcoming free agents before we get into draft season. However, before we get to the free agents, I wanted to write about Haason Reddick as there have been several reports hinting that he could be traded this off-season. Although he has come out and said he hasn’t asked for a trade, it does feel likely at this stage. In case you have missed all of this, here you go...

Sources: #Eagles All-Pro edge rusher Haason Reddick has received permission to seek a trade following another disruptive season featuring double digit sacks. The 29-year old with 27 sacks over two seasons in Philly could land elsewhere. pic.twitter.com/WxIGTac24M — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 11, 2024

Never asked for a trade. However, I do understand it’s a business. Preparing for whatever is next! https://t.co/KwNaAUl7HO — Haason 7 Reddick (blue check) (@Haason7Reddick) February 13, 2024

So we will do this like any player review that I do. We will start by looking at the stats, then both the positives and negatives of the film, before I give my overall opinion on whether the player should be re-signed (or in this case given a new contract).

Stats

You guys know I’m not the best stats guy in the world, so I’m using my podcast co-host Shane Haff to provide you with the stats.

Haason Reddick 2023 Stats



PFF Grades

Defense Grade: 73.0 (42nd)

Run Defense Grade: 63.7 (45th)

Pass Rush Grade: 73.9 (33rd)

Coverage Grade: 51.6 (81st)



Tackle Stats

Tackles: 38

TFL: 13

Sacks: 11 (14th)

Pressures: 68 (17th)

Pass Rush Win Rate: 22% (7th)

Sack… pic.twitter.com/1eissrc5ZR — Shane Haff (@ShaneHaffNFL) February 5, 2024

It’s also interesting to compare him to Josh Sweat seeing as they play a very similar role.

It’s pretty clear that Reddick had a slightly down year, but he still ended up with 11 sacks despite having about the same amount of pressures as Josh Sweat.

Positives

+ Whenever you are scouting EDGE defenders, the first thing you look for is the ability to bend the edge. Reddick has elite burst and the ability to bend the edge.

14 Been a pretty negative thread so let's throw in a positive play towards the end from Reddick. He shows up in so so many big moments. Both Reddick and Sweat are elite edge rushers and they still feel extremely underrated by a lot of people. Both were really good once again. pic.twitter.com/RaWPtvyePl — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) November 1, 2023

+ Reddick’s burst isn’t just useful for bending the edge. He can also beat pulling guards to gaps which can be really helpful against teams that run a lot of gap scheme.

Eagles Defense All22 vs. Dolphins. 1) Eagles run defense was a huge part of this game. Reddick set the tone early with 2 TFL',s. This 5-man front was used a lot and they dominated against the run. Reddick has really developed as a run defender since he joined the Eagles. pic.twitter.com/OGM8AGni7M — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) October 24, 2023

2) I think I'd play quite a lot of this front on early downs next week. Reddick blows up this one here, and I prefer the defense in a 4-2 front. Maddox is capable of coming into the box if needed too. It also eliminates the possibility of Reddick dropping into coverage too often pic.twitter.com/TvlXkjfUOv — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) January 9, 2024

+ Has a ridiculously explosive get-off. When he gets going he can get to the quarterback in a hurry.

Eagles Defense All22 vs. Chiefs. 1) How about this for a play on the first drive by Reddick! The Eagles brought pressure numerous times, and they bring 6 here on 2nd down. Reddick defeats the TE chip and bends the edge perfectly. He really hits Mahomes hard here. pic.twitter.com/ARkROh1vfd — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) November 22, 2023

+ His burst and speed also allow him to be a real threat from stunts too.

Eagles vs. Giants all22 defense thread. #1 Late rotation to MOFC and excellent coverage. What can't Haason Reddick do? He not only wins outside but he can power through offensive lineman too. He's an absolute stud. This drive set the tone for the game. pic.twitter.com/8GnJC9BKOb — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) January 24, 2023

+ He’s extremely versatile, and you can use him in a variety of roles of needed, such as a QB spy.

Eagles all22 defense thread v Cardinals. Eagles had a few different spies on Murray throughout and it worked. White was used here but Reddick was also used at times. Really good zone coverage on show here once again, and the Eagles looked really solid early on. pic.twitter.com/FZxsO8hfCu — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) October 11, 2022

+ I’ll speak about this more later on, but he is clutch. He makes big plays at important times. This can't be understated.

13) Let's end with a positive. This looked like the first true form of a bracket on Kupp, and it was nice to see Reddick end the game with a sack. Reddick/Sweat were really good all game and the pass rush definitely bailed the Eagles secondary out in this game. pic.twitter.com/HlkDFI4mAN — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) October 10, 2023

+ He has a legitimate superpower. He is a magician. He performs this spell where he makes opposing coordinators attempt to block him with a tight end. It’s genius. I only wish he would do it more.

4) Every few weeks, we find an OC who thinks they can block Reddick with a TE. And every single one of those OCs discovers very quickly that it doesn't work. I enjoy watching it every single time though! pic.twitter.com/HgJsMBLaEj — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) December 27, 2023

+ He is an outstanding finisher. Some players get a lot of pressure but can’t convert the pressure into sacks. Reddick is the opposite.

2) This is a fantastic rep by Reddick and the finish is really impressive. It's not easy to get QBs like Dak down like this. When Reddick gets his hands on QBs he rarely misses. I have no data to back this up but I feel like the Eagles were much better in zone coverage than in… pic.twitter.com/bB6INnsZ0k — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) November 7, 2023

Negatives

- Sometimes versatility is a bad thing and not a strength. Because Reddick is versatile, defensive coordinators do try and get cute and drop him into coverage too often.

Eagles Defense All22 vs. Giants (1st half only). 1) The Giants knew the Eagles rules on defense and worked them. Motioning a WR to Reddick's side with the Eagles in a 5-man front puts him in coverage, and it's so obvious he's not good at this stuff. This is just really easy. pic.twitter.com/2KXgER3oT1 — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) January 9, 2024

Eagles All22 Defense thread vs. Seahawks. 1) There were some interesting tweaks to the defense, but the Eagles overthinking it on 3rd and long remained the same! Dropping Reddick and blitzing Roby and 3rd and long would not the play call at the top of my list personally m... pic.twitter.com/CECsMZB3LS — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) December 20, 2023

- The consistency as a pass rusher isn’t there. Just look at the numbers above. He’s more of a game wrecker than someone who wins constantly.

- He’s a little bit of a flat-track bully (is that a UK phrase?!) and dominates weaker opponents, but rarely gets the better of elite talents. These numbers are from @Philly_Films

- He doesn’t have a great bullrush which means unless he’s bending the edge, he’s not particularly useful attacking guards up the middle.

Remember the good old days when Reddick, who wins by bending the edge, would win on 3rd down by bending the edge? Why are we asking him to do this?! pic.twitter.com/lFBG8MLZp6 — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) January 1, 2024

- He does have an issue in run defense where he can just get washed out. He’s a much better run defender than many think considering his size, but it’s still not a strength.

3) I thought the Eagles run defense had some trouble against 13 personnel, which isn't shocking when you consider that the Eagles have 1 decent linebacker. Playing big nickel with Cox at NT and Reddick as a 3-tech is only going to end one way... This is too easy. pic.twitter.com/eMITnk2XSv — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) December 20, 2023

Overall

When the Eagles first signed Reddick, I wrote about him and came to this conclusion

Looking at my 2022 film review of Reddick in preparation for this week's pod with @ShaneHaffNFL



What do you think of my overall summary of Reddick before the Eagles signed him? Safe to say he overperformed what I expected? pic.twitter.com/AZgC3wE8MG — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) February 19, 2024

I think I summed him up pretty well. Reddick is not a pass rusher who consistently wins, but because of how he wins, he can convert his pressures into sacks. He is a game wrecker. He is someone who can have a quiet game but can change the game in an instant. Personally, I value big plays on defense a lot and I want players who convert pressures into sacks. I do understand the other side of the coin, and the importance that pressure has on the quarterback.

With all that being said, I think the Eagles will miss Reddick a lot if they trade him. I do not think he’s worth a contract extension that pays him top 5 money. I don’t expect another team to pay him that much either, though. But I do think Reddick has been underpaid, and I wouldn’t mind a 2-year extension that pays him slightly more than his current $15m-year average but that doesn’t pay him like one of the elites. I hate discussing the cap stuff, but I would be looking for something like 2 years at $17m per year which would put him around the 13th highest-paid EDGE defender in the league. I’m optimistic that the Eagles will get a deal done because I’m not sure another team will offer him the money he is after. If he is really after top 5 money, then I would be looking to move him for a high pick, but the Eagles will need another EDGE defender if they move him.