Eagles News: Philadelphia players reportedly recruiting L’Jarius Sneed

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

2024 NFL Combine notes: Taylor Swift and $255.4 million salary cap, AFC rival’s hunt for L’Jarius Sneed and more - Sportskeeda

Over the weekend, Sneed took to Instagram and posted an Eagle emoji and a picture of him with arms spread out looking as though he was in flight. This has everyone believing he’ll sign with the Philadelphia Eagles who need a cornerback. Or will he? I’m told three of Sneed’s college teammates from Louisiana Tech, who are presently on the Eagles roster, are actively recruiting the cornerback to come to Philadelphia via text messages and other methods. Running back Boston Scott, defensive lineman Milton Williams and tight end Griffin Herbert all played with Sneed at Louisiana Tech and are pushing their former teammate to sign with the Eagles if he hits the open market.

What the Eagles should do at quarterback - BGN

I feel like I’ve found myself pushing back on both extremes of the Hurts discourse. Some of the criticism has gone too far. But so too has some of the apologism. Quite simply, Hurts has to be better than he was in 2023. The turnovers have to come down. And there’s reason to believe they will considering he posted the highest interception percentage of his career last year. We saw how Dak Prescott experienced positive regression to the mean in that category last season after being the 2022 interceptions leader. Speaking of Dak, we’ve seen how he had success with Kellen Moore as his offensive coordinator. The Eagles are hoping the former Cowboys OC will be able to give Hurts more help than he got in 2023. Prior to last season, Hurts showed improvement every single year. Now is not the time to jump ship on the 25-year-old. There’s reason to believe he’s still capable of growing as both a player and a leader. The thinking here is that we’ll see a version of Hurts who is highly motivated to prove he’s much better than he was last season. If we don’t see improvement, well, that’s a pretty big problem.

Marvin Harrison Jr. Is a Prospect Training for the 2024 NFL Season—Not the Combine - SI

While we’re there, it’ll be interesting to see how Vic Fangio meshes with the Philadelphia Eagles defensive personnel, in light of more residue from Miami spilling out. I wrote a few weeks back that there was friction between the well-regarded defensive coordinator and his Dolphins players—to the point where some players were freelancing late in the season, believing the way the defense was being called wasn’t right for them. Well, in the aftermath of Xavien Howard’s release, Jalen Ramsey basically confirmed it, writing on X, “I won’t ever forgive dude for not utilizing our full skill set” in a goodbye post for Howard that didn’t name Fangio, but clearly referenced him. So now, Fangio will be joining an Eagles defense stocked with veteran players—some of whom will be back, and some of whom won’t—and one in particular who got one of Fangio’s disciples, Sean Desai, demoted during the season, then fired after it. What could this mean for players such as Darius Slay, James Bradberry, Fletcher Cox or Brandon Graham, who might have pretty strong feelings on how the defense should be constructed? It’ll be fascinating to find out, especially with a version of Fangio that might be motivated to dispel some of the notions surrounding him going into this job.

Predicting all 32 NFL starting quarterbacks for 2024 season - ESPN+

Predicted 2024 starter: Jalen Hurts. Status: Locked in. Hurts disappointed in the second half of 2023 — his QBR from the Eagles’ ninth game on was a mere 51.0 — but the hope is new Philadelphia offensive coordinator Kellen Moore can get Hurts and the Eagles’ offense back in rhythm.

2024 NFL free agency: Baker Mayfield, Derrick Henry among 15 boom-or-bust players on the market - NFL.com

The question for any team looking to sign Dobbins is simple: Will he be healthy? Since Baltimore drafted him in 2020, Dobbins has missed an unfortunate 42 of 67 possible regular-season games, mostly due to a significant knee injury in 2021 and a torn Achilles last year. Based on past precedent, both injuries are likely to affect long-term productivity, especially for a running back, which raises the risk moving forward. So where’s the “boom” with Dobbins? Consider this: The former Buckeye has averaged 5.8 yards per carry in his young career. That’s the most in the Super Bowl era by a running back with at least 200 carries, ahead of Bo Jackson and Jamaal Charles, among others. Yeah, BOOM! When healthy, Dobbins is a stud. I could see a playoff contender like the Chargers (Austin Ekeler’s a free agent), Eagles (same for D’Andre Swift) or Chiefs taking a shot with a low-risk, short-term deal on the 25-year-old. If it pays off, he could be a superstar. Fantasy spin: If Dobbins signs as a lead back and IF he’s healthy heading into 2024, he’d have a good chance at top-12 upside. That said, with all the risk, he’s more likely to go somewhere in the middle rounds as a speculative sleeper.

Report: Cowboys not expected to place franchise tag on running back Tony Pollard - Blogging The Boys

The tag amount for these running backs specifically (because they were tagged last year) is $12.1M. That is simply too much to devote to the running back position these days. It seems possible that Pollard or one of these options could potentially wind up in the Cowboys backfield, but certainly not at a high price at the beginning of free agency.

Giants favorites to land Jaylen Waddle in trade ... if he’s available - Big Blue View

Why would Miami move on from Waddle? Even with the generous $255.4 million salary cap for 2024, the Dolphins are currently $29.069 million over that figure, per Over The Cap. Trading Waddle would save them $4.353 million against the cap and avoid paying an expensive long-term deal. Mock drafts focus heavily on wide receiver for the Giants at No. 6. This would give the Giants the top-tier receiver they need. Waddle, who averaged 6.8 and 5.8 yards after the catch the past two seasons, has the run after the catch ability Brian Daboll craves. Even though he is just 5-foot-10, 185 pounds, Waddle plays the majority of his snaps outside. Per Pro Football Focus, Waddle played 523 snaps aligned wide and only 121 in the slot in 2023.

Adam Peters speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine - Hogs Haven

This is Adam Peters first scouting combine since being hired by the Washington Commanders as their new general manager. He has attended many as the assistant GM for the San Francisco 49ers, but now is tasked with rebuilding Washington’s football team along with new head coach Dan Quinn. He has 9 draft picks going into the draft, including the #2 overall pick.

NFL considering adopting XFL’s wild kickoff rules - SB Nation

The NFL has been trying for years to find a balance on kickoffs to no avail. The traditional model caused too many injuries, and on review the switch to kickoffs from the 35 yard line resulted in far too many dead balls in 2023, rendering the kickoff process pointless. Now the league is looking at another change to kickoffs, and plan to take page out of the XFL’s playbook. Team owners are expected to vote on a rule change in March which would switch the kickoff process to the XFL’s model, which seemed to find a balance between players getting to advance the ball, but without the devastating injuries we’ve seen in the past.

...

Social Media Information:

BGN Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

BGN Twitter: Follow @BleedingGreen

BGN Instagram: Follow @BleedingGreenInsta

BGN Manager: Brandon Lee Gowton: Follow @BrandonGowton

BGN Radio Twitter: Follow @BGN_Radio

BGN Cameo: Request a video message