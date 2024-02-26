Monday Mock Draft Roundup: Eagles still cornering the CB market

The NFL Combine starts this week, so this week we’ll get our last massively inaccurate pre-Combine mock drafts. Then we’ll have massively inaccurate post-Combine mocks that overreact to measurables, then massively inaccurate pre-free agency mock drafts that try to fill holes that will be patched in free agency. But hey, it’s fun to dream.

CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Missouri

The Eagles have to address the pass defense this offseason. Rakestraw brings playmaking ability and toughness.

Also on the board: Cooper DeJean.

In his conference call on Thursday Jeremiah said that Rakestraw “kind of has some [Darius] Slay in him… Plays with a ton of energy, which I love. I think they would get a kick out him of there in Philly. Just a passionate, energetic dude. Real fluid, real fast, real tough.”

I’m on board with Rakestraw. It’s usually a good idea to agree with Jeremiah and he’s right, Rakestraw would be a hit here, the guy plays hard.

CB Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo

Maybe it isn’t Mitchell, but I expect the Eagles to address their secondary here. If it is Mitchell, I anticipate him quickly becoming a fan favorite in Philadelphia. He is an aggressive defender who seems personally offended when you don’t throw the ball in his direction.

This mock is wild. The Falcons trade up to 2 for Jayden Daniels, the Vikings trade up to 4 for Drake Maye, the Steelers trade up to 9 for JJ McCarthy, and the Patriots trade up to 30 for Bo Nix. Also Mike Sainristil goes 29th, which is bonkers to me.

Quinyon Mitchell

The Eagles presented trade offers to the Jets, Vikings, Raiders and Rams that were “perfectly reasonable,” a source familiar with the negotiations told The Athletic, and they were fielding a discussion with the Bills about trading back to No. 28 when Buffalo hung up and bolted for No. 21. Oh well. The Eagles readily picked Mitchell, who, in addition to being 11th on Brugler’s board, addresses the team’s immediate need. James Bradberry has regressed, and Darius Slay is 33 with two years left on his contract. The Eagles are also being proactive by securing an All-American who can play immediately under a rookie deal. — Brooks Kubena

Brooks come on, you have to tell us who you wanted to trade up for. Don’t tease us like that.

Mitchell remains a hugely popular mock pick for the Eagles. Will that continue after the Combine, or will a strong showing push him even further up the draft? Or will a strong showing by someone else push them ahead of Mitchell?

CB Cooper DeJean, Iowa

The biggest reason the 2023 season came crumbling down for the Philadelphia Eagles was their secondary play. They lacked quality defensive backs and were gashed through the air. Cooper DeJean is a perfect fit in Philadelphia because he can play multiple spots and does them all incredibly well. He is coming off a knee injury, so he “falls” to No. 22. But this is an ideal fit for DeJean and the Eagles.

DeJean makes sense for the Eagles. He may be a Malcolm Jenkins-type who starts off as a depth corner then transitions to safety. But I would prefer my first round CB to be, you know, a CB, and Kool-Aid McKinstry and Rakestraw are still on the board in this draft. But if DeJean is a really good safety that’s still a great outcome for a team that needs help all over the defense.

He’s also a good punt returner (when he’s not trying to call for a fair catch), which is a nice bonus, though that is also true of several notable prospects this year such as Kool-Aid McKinstry, Ladd McConkey, Xavier Worthy, and Keon Coleman.

22 - EDGE Chop Robinson, Penn State

If Haason Reddick is traded, the Eagles could use more outside edge help — yes, even after drafting Nolan Smith in Round 1 a year ago.

50 - CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Missouri

54 - WR Ricky Pearsall, Florida

Jared Verse, who CBS has ranked ahead of Robinson, was also on the board at 22. Tyler Nubin, TJ Tampa, and Malachi Corley were, among others, on the board at 54 (and thus at 50).

Right now I would prefer not to take an edge rusher, and I prefer Verse over Robinson, but if Haason Reddick isn’t back Robinson is a fine pick.

Rakestraw in the 2nd, absolutely, but if Jeremiah has him in the 1st there’s a pretty good chance he’s gone by 50.

Pearsall seems to be one of those guys whose media stock gets higher the further we get from the season. Daniel Jeremiah put him 48th in his newly released top 50, so maybe his actual draft value is about there too. But Pearsall this high is a reach to me. He’s 6’1” but plays like a scrappy short slot only WR, which is not a compliment. That’s not the kind of player a team should be taking in the 2nd round.

CB Nate Wiggins, Clemson

The Eagles need to get younger at cornerback and Wiggins would add a nice blend of size, length and speed to a defense that’s a little old on the backend. Darius Slay would be a nice person to develop with and learn from and if Kelee Ringo can figure it out, the Eagles may be OK at cornerback soon.

Hopefully Darius Slay doesn’t teach him about social media. This mock also has Drake Maye going 1st overall. Nate Tice loves Drake Maye.

Rakestraw is on the board here, every other 1st round caliber CB is gone. I’d be happy with either. #analysis

Alright, now it’s my turn. Let’s have fun. Once again I’m using PFF’s simulator because it’s the least dumbest out there. Three rounds.

22 - CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

Top 5 on the board: C Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon; McKinstry, WR Brian Thomas Jr., LSU; WR Troy Franklin, Oregon; WR Ladd McConkey, Georgia; and OT Amarius Mims, Georgia was 6th.

I’m not taking a center in the 1st and neither are the Eagles. This is a great WR draft but the Eagles aren’t taking one in the 1st with a CB and OT there. Also Ladd McConkey as a 1st rounder is wild to me. So it was either McKinstry, or Mims, and I could go either way here.

50 - WR Xavier Worthy, Texas

Top 5 on the board: EDGE Darius Robinson, Missouri; Worthy, WR Roman Wilson, Michigan; EDGE Jonah Elliss, Utah; WR Ja’Lynn Polk, Washington

Robinson is an EDGE/DT tweener, don’t like the fit with the Eagles. Elliss and Wilson in the 50s is too early for me.

Worthy is rail thin, listed at 6’1” and 172 lbs and has had some inconsistent hands, but he’s been productive since the get go, 12 TDs as a true freshman. He can immediately step into the Quez Watkins 3rd WR/speedster role.

54 - S Javon Bullard, Georgia

Top 5 on the board: Polk, Bullard, S Jaden Hicks, Washington State; CB Khyree Jackson, Oregon; DT Kris Jenkins, Michigan

This comes down to the Eagles need talent in the secondary and Bullard is my best player available of the top choices on the board. I wouldn’t mind a small trade back here in real life and pick up a late 4th or early 5th.

93 - OL Dominick Puni, Kansas

Top 10 on the board: EDGE Javon Solomon, Troy; CB Andru Phillips, Kentucky; :B Marist Liufau, Notre Dame; RB Ray Davis, Kentucky; LB Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State; DT DeWayne Carter, Duke; CB Renardo Green, FSU; OT Matt Goncalves, Pittsburgh; TE Cade Stover, Ohio State; WR Jacob Cowing, Arizona

I don’t really like any of these top options. Puni is 6’4” with a huge wingspan and hands who played left tackle at Kansas and then impressed at the Senior Bowl practices as both a center and a guard. His NFL future is likely as a guard but he deserves a chance to show he can’t play tackle. His frame and versatility make him a great candidate to matriculate to Stoutland University.