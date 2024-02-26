Eagles News: Peter King says he doesn’t have a good feeling about Philadelphia in 2024

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me. - FMIA

9. I think I have five quick thoughts about the near future: [...] I don’t have a good feeling about Philadelphia in 2024. But if the Eagles return to goodness, it’s got to be on the wings of Jalen Hurts. Lead, man. [...] Best new-media TV hire this off-season: Jason Kelce—assuming he retires. No idea who lands him. He’d be fun in a studio or educational in a booth. [BLG Note: Peter King announced his retirement in this column.]

Report: Sean Desai hired by one of the Eagles’ 2024 opponents - BGN

After scoring 14 points over the first two quarters, the Rams were shut out in the second half against the Eagles last season. Just six of their 30 second half plays took place beyond the 50-yard line. This was a Rams offense that ultimately finished seventh in offensive points per game. Desai will get his chance at a “revenge game” when he helps the Rams prepare to face the Eagles during the 2024 season. The Birds will be going to SoFi Stadium again this year.

Rams make another coaching hire, this time taking someone away from the Seahawks? - Turf Show Times

Desai now joins the McVay tree, a move that has been beneficial for other coaches on hard times in the past. Consider where Raheem Morris was after his stint with the Atlanta Falcons and now he’s the head coach of the Falcons. Kevin O’Connell was better off after being the offensive coordinator for the Rams. Mike LaFleur has seen a rebound in his career after one season as the OC.

Three free agents who make sense for the Eagles, version 2.0 - PhillyVoice

Brown has been in the NFL for six seasons, and it took him a little while to become a productive receiver. Of course, he and Kellen Moore were in Dallas together for six seasons. But it was 2023 when Brown had something of a breakthrough season. He had 33 catches for 567 yards (a very good 17.2 YPC) and 2 TDs in just 10 games. He had two monster games in a pair of Texans shootout wins: 6 catches on 6 targets for 153 yards and a TD in a 39-37 win over the Bucs. 7 catches on 8 targets for 172 yards in a 30-27 win over the Bengals. He has good size at 6’2, 215, and plays like it. As you can see in the bottom tweet above, he made the most of the opportunities that came his way, unlike Quez Watkins. In 2023, Brown’s snaps were about 40:60 slot vs. outside, so, you know, he can do both. For the Eagles’ purposes, with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith also playing some in the slot, that’s a perfectly fine ratio.

In Roob’s 10 Observations: An Eagles criticism that doesn’t add up - NBCSP

10. My favorite part of A.J. Brown’s conversation with the WIP mid-day show Friday was the Terrell Owens stuff. First, he said he knows T.O. and added, “He’s a great person.” Then he pointed out that he’s nothing like T.O.: “I don’t move like that. I don’t do none of that stuff.” And he really is nothing like T.O., other than they’re two of the best WRs we’ve ever seen around here. Owens was all about himself, and when he didn’t get the contract extension he wanted after the 2004 season he set about methodically tearing down the franchise. And it worked. Brown wants to win as much as anybody in that locker room, and if he wants the ball it’s because he knows the Eagles have a better chance to win football games when he’s involved. T.O. wanted the ball because of T.O. A.J. wants the ball because he wants to win. When he has 60 yards, the Eagles are 20-5. When he doesn’t they’re 5-4. When he catches a TD they’re 12-1. When he doesn’t they’re 13-8. And so on. The tragedy of T.O. is that he could have made a run at some of Jerry Rice’s records if he just found a way to be a team player. He had 983 yards and nine TDs in 14 games in 2010 at 37 for the Bengals and never played again. He ran out of teams before he ran out of ability. Brown is every bit as talented as T.O. But he’s devoted to helping the Eagles win, not lose.

2024 NFL Scouting Combine Cheat Sheet: Offensive Line - PE.com

Kingsley Suamataia (BYU) – When The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman put out his annual Freaks List article last summer highlighting the top athletes in the entire college football landscape, the mammoth-sized tackle from BYU checked in at No. 3 overall on the list. Suamataia, an Oregon transfer who happens to be the cousin of Lions All-Pro right tackle Penei Sewell, checked in at 6-foot-4, 323 pounds last month at the Senior Bowl and was clocked at 21.5 miles per hour by the Cougars’ training staff as a freshman back in 2022. Coaches told Feldman that he was faster than the linebackers on their team and that he was more athletic than former BYU tackle Blake Freeland, one of the Combine darlings a year ago at this time. Expect him to light up the board in the testing portion of the workout ... but also keep in mind that he will be just 21 years old when Training Camp opens this summer. Suamataia was a captain this year as a sophomore for BYU, and has starting experience at both tackle spots in his career. The arrow is pointing up.

2024 NFL free agency: Best available QBs, TEs, offensive linemen - ESPN+

The two most interesting players on this list to me are Jack Driscoll and Nijman. Driscoll was the swing tackle for the Eagles over the past few seasons playing ahead of Andre Dillard, whom the Titans guaranteed $10 million last offseason. Nijman rotated in behind Rasheed Walker after Bakhtiari got hurt in September. In 2022, Nijman rated as elite by ESPN’s win rate metrics, ranking 11th among tackles in pass block win rate and first in run block win rate. We’ll see if teams are willing to stretch their budgets and pay these swing tackles like they’re starters in waiting.

Jalen Ramsey suggests Vic Fangio misused him and Xavien Howard - PFT

Ramsey posted on social media that he considers Howard the greatest cornerback in Dolphins history, and then Ramsey added that he’s angry that he and Howard weren’t used properly. “I won’t ever forgive dude for not utilizing our full skillset!” Ramsey wrote. Ramsey didn’t name the “dude” he won’t forgive, but it’s widely believed he was talking about Fangio, who spent one year as the Dolphins’ defensive coordinator but wasn’t brought back for 2024 and is now the Eagles’ defensive coordinator.

Why the fifth-year option value for quarterback Trey Lance doesn’t line up with the Cowboys future - Blogging The Boys

In a perfect world Dallas would have traded for a quarterback drafted in 2022 who did not have this set of circumstances that had to be enacted in the same offseason that they were stuck regarding their starting quarterback’s contractual situation. This isn’t to say that the trade for Lance was a mistake, but it was hardly an act of brilliance that they are reaping the benefits from in the here and now. Smart money says that Dallas will decline the fifth-year option which will set Lance up for a contract year in 2024. This also makes trading him difficult, at least if Dallas wants to recoup their original investment of a fourth-round pick, given that nobody is going to want to give up anything for a quarterback that they have no control of in terms of future time.

Giants multi-round mock draft: The trade up from No. 6 for a QB scenario - Big Blue View

Round 1 (No. 3) — Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU. In 2018, the New York Jets moved from No. 6 to No. 3 to select Sam Darnold. They surrendered three second-round picks, two in that draft and one in the following draft. Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network, who thinks the Giants trading up for a quarterback is “very much in play,” believes that is still the price tag. The Giants happen to have two second-round picks this year, Nos. 39 and 47, and one in 2025. Rather than overcomplicate this, I worked off the belief that is the price tag for a move from No. 6 to No. 3 if the New England Patriots are willing to move down. The Pro Football Network mock draft simulator played ball with me, allowing that trade to go through. Drake Maye of North Carolina went No. 1 to the Chicago Bears, and Caleb Williams of USC went No. 2 to the Washington Commanders. I don’t know which of Daniels or Maye Giants’ GM Joe Schoen might prefer. This, though, is what it likely looks like to move for either.

Competition Committee discussed XFL kickoff, could propose version for vote at Annual League Meeting - NFL.com

NFL kickoffs could be in line for more tweaking this offseason. The Competition Committee has discussed the XFL kickoff at length and could propose a version of the XFL model for a vote during the Annual League Meeting from March 24-27, NFL Network’s Judy Battista reported on Sunday, per a source. Rich McKay, the chairman of the Competition Committee, did not commit to a change definitely happening in 2024 and would want the new rule ready for consideration a month from now if it’s to be proposed — rather than hashed out during meetings between coaches and owners — according to Battista.

NFL free agency 2024: Franchise tag tracker - SB Nation

Keeping tabs on which players receive the franchise tag in free agency

...

