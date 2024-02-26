What the Eagles should do at quarterback

We’re kicking off our Philadelphia Eagles roster outlook series ahead of the 2024 offseason by examining the quarterback position.

THE PLAYERS

JALEN HURTS

STATS: 1103 snaps played, 352/538 (65.4%), 3858 yards (7.2 yards per attempt), 23 TD, 15 INT, 89.1 passer rating ... 157 rushes, 605 yards (3.9 yards per attempt), 15 TD ... 9 fumbles

REVIEW: Exiting the 2022 season, Hurts left no doubt that the Eagles should financially commit to him as their long-term franchise quarterback. Unfortunately, the team got a lesser version of Hurts in 2023. For whatever reason (knee injury? more conservative approach? all of the above?), he easily had his worst season as a runner. Protecting the ball was also an issue; Hurts turned it over 20 times in 17 regular season games. In Hurts’ defense, it’s not difficult to argue he was failed by the Eagles’ coaching staff. They clearly didn’t help him enough, which was increasingly apparent when the offense lacked exactly zero answers for the blitz. That being said, the Eagles didn’t invest one quarter of a billion dollars in Hurts for him to only be able to succeed in perfect conditions.

OUTLOOK: I feel like I’ve found myself pushing back on both extremes of the Hurts discourse. Some of the criticism has gone too far. But so too has some of the apologism. Quite simply, Hurts has to be better than he was in 2023. The turnovers have to come down. And there’s reason to believe they will considering he posted the highest interception percentage of his career last year. We saw how Dak Prescott experienced positive regression to the mean in that category last season after being the 2022 interceptions leader. Speaking of Dak, we’ve seen how he had success with Kellen Moore as his offensive coordinator. The Eagles are hoping the former Cowboys OC will be able to give Hurts more help than he got in 2023. Prior to last season, Hurts showed improvement every single year. Now is not the time to jump ship on the 25-year-old. There’s reason to believe he’s still capable of growing as both a player and a leader. The thinking here is that we’ll see a version of Hurts who is highly motivated to prove he’s much better than he was last season. If we don’t see improvement, well, that’s a pretty big problem.

MY TAKE: Stay.

MARCUS MARIOTA

STATS: 44 snaps played, 15/23 (65.2%), 164 yards (7.1 yards per attempt), 1 TD, 1 INT, 82.5 passer rating ... 8 rushes, 52 yards, 0 TD ... 1 fumble

REVIEW: Mariota looked downright dreadful as a passer in training camp and the preseason games. He was much better as a runner. The Eagles’ former future franchise quarterback barely played in the regular season; the bulk of his snaps came after Philly waved the white flag and pulled starters in Week 18.

OUTLOOK: The Eagles shouldn’t be in a rush to re-sign Mariota, who is set to be a free agent.

MY TAKE: Go.

TANNER MCKEE

REVIEW: McKee saw limited training camp practice reps as QB3 behind Hurts and Mariota. His preseason tape was intriguing to the point where some were making the case for him to supplant Mariota as QB2. That never happened, though. McKee was the emergency third quarterback for the entire 2023 season.

OUTLOOK: At the very least, the Eagles should give McKee a real chance to be Hurts’ backup in 2024. McKee could benefit from getting more practice reps and working with more credible NFL players as opposed to guys on the bottom of the 90-man roster.

MY TAKE: Stay.

NFL FREE AGENCY OR TRADES

Free agent quarterbacks who could make sense for the Eagles include Mariota, Jacoby Brissett (Nick Sirianni connection), Tyrod Taylor, and Easton Stick (Moore/Nussmeier connection).

The thinking here is that the Eagles should aim to avoid paying significant money at backup QB like they did last year when they gave $5 million to Mariota. If anything, they should go with a relatively cheaper option to compete with McKee for QB2. Stick might fit the bill in that regard.

NFL DRAFT APPROACH

The Eagles signed franchise quarterback Carson Wentz to a lucrative contract extension in 2019. The Eagles then drafted Jalen Hurts with the No. 53 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Eagles signed franchise quarterback Jalen Hurts to a lucrative contract extension in 2023. Will history repeat itself with the Eagles drafting a passer much higher than expected in the 2024 NFL Draft?

Wouldn’t say it’s the most likely outcome. But such a move by the self-proclaimed QB Factory would hardly be unprecedented.