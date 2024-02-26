Eagles Draft Needs: Wide Receiver

The Eagles have a need at wide receiver. It’s an odd need, considering that A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith are one of the best duos in the NFL. But 2023 showed how important a competent third wide receiver can be.

Offensive design is much to blame but the Eagles passing game faltered when they couldn’t get Brown or Smith going. Quez Watkins struggled with injury and struggled on the field to make a difference and the Eagles were averse to getting impending free agent Olamide Zaccheus involved as the third guy. Once Dallas Goedert went down and the Eagles could only rely on Brown and Smith to carry the passing game, things got really ugly.

The Current Group

Right now, Brown and Smith are the only two top receivers under contract after next season (assuming DeVonta Smith’s fifth year option is picked up or he’s extended this summer). Quez Watkins is a free agent after two straight disappointing seasons and Olamide Zaccheus wil hit the open market after being underutilized in his only year as an Eagle. Britain Covey has emerged as one of the better punt returners in the NFL, but he is unproven as a wide receiver at the pro level. So, the cupboard is pretty bare after Brown and Smith.

Offseason Fixes

Free agency can certainly be an option. The Eagles don’t need to spend big to find a competent third receiver and maybe they opt to find a veteran who can immediately make a difference instead of betting on developing a draft pick.

It’s instructive to look at what happened from 2019-2022 when it came to the wide receiver position to show how Howie Roseman’s philosophy changed in real time. The Eagles desperately needed receiver help after the 2018 season. They drafted a high-upside player in JJ Arcega-Whiteside in the second round. Arcega-Whiteside barely contributed in 2019, and eventually busted. The Eagles needed wide receiver help in 2020. Roseman decided to be more aggressive, using a first round pick this time but still targeting what felt like an upside choice in Jalen Reagor. We all know what happened then. In the 2021 offseason, receiver was once again a top need. Howie used a first round pick on a rookie again, but drafted a far “safer” prospect in DeVonta Smith. The ball finally got rolling when it came to upgrading the positional group, but it was far from totally fixed. Smith had a really great rookie season, but the Eagles pass catching core was still subpar. The Eagles had three first round picks in 2022, many thought they would draft another receiver... Instead Roseman decided the group needed a proven veteran instead of a rookie. Boom. AJ Brown is on the team.

Howie Roseman knows the Eagles need to solidify their receiving group. Some of the best NFL teams in the league now have so many weapons on their roster. They need to double down on the fact that they have a young, talented quarterback and they should give him ample pass catching options to succeed. The question this offseason is how do they fill out the group.

The Draft

Luckily for the Eagle, this draft has some great wide receiver depth. Drafting a WR3 in the first round would be a questionable use of resources, but this draft could give Philly a day one difference maker in the second or third rounds. Here are some names the Eagles could consider.

Xavier Worthy, Texas: Xavier Worthy might be off the list after he blows up the combine, but I can remain optimistic for now. Worthy has truly game breaking speed to take the top off defenses, but can eat up catches in the middle of the field as well. He would be insanely dangerous as a third option in this offense.

Roman Wilson, Michigan: Underutilized in a run heavy offense, Roman Wilson has great speed, route running, and the ability to get yards after the catch. He is a bit small to be a top receiver, but would be dangerous in a less high volume role.

Johnny Wilson, FSU: Johnny Wilson could be a mismatch nightmare in Philly. Standing over 6’6”, Wilson is built more like a tight end than a receiver. Could you imagine having AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith line up outside while defenses had to account for Johnny Wilson and Dallas Goedert in the middle of the field?

Xavier Legette, South Carolina: Legette could be another fast riser after the combine. He has great size at nearly 230 pounds, standing 6’3” tall. He can pick up tough yards after the catch and has surprising speed. He’s already drawn some comparisons to AJ Brown at Ole Miss.

Jermaine Burton, Alabama: Pure speed. Jermaine Burton could be a bit of a one trick pony, but it is a really good trick. Imagine him stretching the field in Philadelphia while AJ Brown or DeVonta Smith kick inside to the slot.

