Report: Sean Desai hired by one of the Eagles’ 2024 opponents

Former Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Sean Desai is expected to join Sean McVay’s Los Angeles Rams in a “senior defensive role,” according to a report from NFL insider Jeremy Fowler.

Desai previously interviewed for multiple DC openings but was not hired in that capacity.

Nick Sirianni fired Desai after originally demoting him in favor of Matt Patricia during the 2023 season. What appeared to be a panic move at the time turned out to be a downright disaster; the Eagles’ defense fell off a cliff down the stretch.

And so it’s not hard to argue that Desai got a raw deal in Philly. We’ve noted that, while he may not have been part of the solution moving forward, he did show some potential last year:

Desai’s unit was obviously far from perfect last season. But to suggest it was all bad prior to his demotion just isn’t true. He had shown a propensity to make good halftime adjustments. Case in point: the Los Angeles Rams, Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins, and Kansas City Chiefs combined for just six second half points against Desai’s defense.

After scoring 14 points over the first two quarters, the Rams were shut out in the second half against the Eagles last season. Just six of their 30 second half plays took place beyond the 50-yard line. This was a Rams offense that ultimately finished seventh in offensive points per game.

Desai will get his chance at a “revenge game” when he helps the Rams prepare to face the Eagles during the 2024 season. The Birds will be going to SoFi Stadium again this year.