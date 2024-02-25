Eagles News: Philadelphia deemed as the best fit for one of the top free agents

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

2024 NFL free agency: Best team fits for top 50 players - ESPN+

11. L’Jarius Sneed, CB. Best team fit: Philadelphia Eagles. With his scheme-versatile coverage skills, Sneed will generate a ton of interest on the free agent market. Look for Atlanta and Las Vegas to make a play here, too. But I have Sneed landing in Philadelphia to upgrade the position opposite Darius Slay, with Vic Fangio now calling the defense for the Birds. Philly allowed 16 passing touchdowns in the second half of last season, tied for the fourth most in the NFL. The Eagles have to clean up the secondary, and Sneed can make an impact. He has at least two interceptions in each of his four career seasons with the Chiefs.

NFL Mock Draft 2024: Eagles 7-round simulation, Version 5.0 - BGN

Round 2, Pick 50 - Khyree Jackson, Cornerback, Oregon. The Eagles have always valued the cornerback position. After last season, the cornerback groups as exposed due to injuries and regression. Adding a young, athletic cornerback like Khyree Jackson who has great size and potential as an outside defender gives the Eagles some promise in their secondary across from Kelee Ringo. Round 2, Pick 54 - Kamren Kinchens, Safety, Miami. Safety is going to need to be addressed this offseason. The Eagles cannot depend on Sydney Brown’s full recovery and Reed Blankenship has dealt with plenty of injuries through his two years in the NFL. Kinchens offers a lot in terms of versatility and athleticism. He could play deep or close to the line of the scrimmage for the Eagles.

A weird week in Eagles discourse - BGN Radio

Brandon Lee Gowton and Jimmy Kempski weigh in on the strange Eagles discussions that have been going on. The guys also go through the official coaching hires and play a game of “stay or go” on offense. Watch this episode! Subscribe to Bleeding Green Nation’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/BleedingGreenNationSBN. Interact with us on social media: @BrandonGowton, @JimmyKempski, @BGN_Radio, @BleedingGreen. Check out Wrong Crowd Beer Company: wrongcrowdbeer.com! (21 or older, please enjoy responsibly). Use discount code BGN15 at RighteousFelon.com for 15% off your order! Same promotion applies at WildRangerPet.com. Buying, selling, or renting a house? Contact Kristin Roach at RoachRealtors.com.

The Coaching Staff - Iggles Blitz

I was a fan of hiring Moore as OC. I like his ideas. I think he’s a good fit becuase there are similarities to what the Eagles do, but there are also differences. The Eagles had too much success to completely abandon their ideas and playbook. But they didn’t adjust well as defenses adjusted to them. That’s where Moore and his ideas will bring needed changes to the scheme. Good schemes must continue to evolve. Nussmeier has worked with Moore for a while. I like those two coming over together. The play-caller and QB coach must be on the same page for the offense to be at its best.

2024 NFL offseason: All 32 teams’ RB situations ahead of free agency, draft - NFL.com

Howie Roseman is in an interesting spot. His maneuver to trade peanuts for D’Andre Swift after letting Miles Sanders walk was very much in line with the “RBs are interchangeable” dogma. However, now he’s potentially staring at a hole at the position again. Gainwell is a fine No. 2 but was clearly behind Swift. Would Roseman go outside of his normal approach to keep Swift, who proved perfect alongside Jalen Hurts? Or will he seek out more devalued assets and start over again while adding a cheaper draft pick to the mix?

How Bad Was the Eagles’ Collapse? - FTN Fantasy

And now the question you’re all asking: what did these late-season slides mean for these teams the following season? Well, the 15 teams listed above in Table 2 saw their season DVOA drop by an average of an additional -4.5% the following season. Six of the 15 teams got better in DVOA while nine got worse. That would suggest that we might expect the Eagles to be even worse in 2024. However, the average is strongly affected by four teams that dropped by more than -20% DVOA the next season: The 1998 Redskins opened the season with seven straight losses. Trent Green replaced Gus Frerotte early in the season at quarterback but it’s hard to blame the quarterback change for the team’s collapse. The defense just completely imploded and Washington alowed over 30 points in five of those first seven games. They ended the season 27th in defensive DVOA but had a four-game winning streak near the end of the season that year to finish 6-10. The 2001 Bills finally turned the quarterback job fully over to Rob Johnson and started off 1-7. Then Alex Van Pelt took over and the Bills finished 2-6. Again, this is a team where the defense really was terrible, falling from eighth in defensive DVOA the year before to 30th in 2001. The 2013 Texans started out 2-6 and then Matt Schaub got hurt and Case Keenum started in eight straight losses to end the year. The 2015 Dolphins finished 24th or 25th in DVOA for all three phases of the game with a 6-10 record. On the other hand, the Packers got substantially better in 2009, finishing the year second in the league in DVOA. So it is possible to slide at the end of the season and then turn things all the way around for the following season.

2024 NFL Scouting Combine Cheat Sheet: Tight End - PE.com

Brock Bowers (Georgia) – One quick breeze through Bowers’ highlights with the Bulldogs and you can see that he’s a phenomenal athlete. He’s explosive. He’s fluid. He’s outstanding in space. He can separate. He’ll hurdle defenders with the ball in his hands. In the spring of 2022, after Bowers’ first year on campus, I asked then-Georgia linebacker Channing Tindall about him at the Combine and he told me that when Bowers first got to campus, he volunteered to run gassers alongside Tindall and a couple of his teammates on defense. They looked at him and thought, ‘Yeah, OK rookie, let’s see what you’ve got,” and he proceeded to beat them on two straight laps across the field. The day after Tindall told me that story, he went out and ran a laser-timed 4.47 40-yard dash. In Bruce Feldman’s annual Freaks List article highlighting the top athletes in college football, a Georgia staffer told him that Bowers would be in the 4.50 range in the 40 ... my feeling is that he could be faster on that based off that intel from Tindall.

Cowboys and Dak Prescott reportedly have not had ‘substantial’ talks about contract - Blogging The Boys

The contract extension, or lack of one, between Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys is going to be a subject this offseason until there is resolution one way or another. This past week there was speculation that Prescott could command around $60M per year if/when an extension does happen. Given the quarterback market and the way it has worked in recent history, this lines up with expectations and predictions. We have noted many times that if an extension does happen that it will very likely come before the beginning of free agency on March 13th so that the team can use whatever salary cap space that they create as a result of it. We still have a few weeks to go on that front, but time is starting to become of the essence. On Saturday morning there was a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler that there have not been any ‘substantial’ talks between the player and the club yet.

NFL free agency: CB options for the Giants this offseason - Big Blue View

L’Jarius Sneed. Can the Giants afford Sneed? Perhaps not, but the 27-year-old is exactly what the Giants could use opposite Banks. Spotrac.com calculated Sneed’s market value at $16.3 million per year, putting him just north of J.C. Jackson of the Patriots and under Tre’Davious White of the Bills. I believe Sneed, if not franchise-tagged, will earn closer to Marlon Humphrey (Ravens) and Trevon Diggs (Cowboys) money ($19.5 million a year). Sneed has 303 career tackles in four seasons, with 19 tackles for a loss, four forced fumbles, 40 passes defended, and 10 interceptions. He also has 6.5 sacks and 43 pressures. Former Giants defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has relied on Sneed as a number-one cornerback and has not been disappointed. It seems like a pipe dream, but Sneed would be an excellent addition.

All aTwitter: 25 February 2024 - Eric Bieniemy goes back to college at UCLA - Hogs Haven

[BLG Note: The Eagles don’t have to worry about EB giving them trouble again. For now, at least.]

NFL Draft 2024 top-50 player rankings before Scouting Combine - SB Nation

With the NFL Combine right around the corner, now is the perfect time to drop a big board. This year’s class is really interesting in a lot of spots, namely for teams needing wide receiver, offensive line and cornerback depth. On my top 50 board, 10 wide receivers make up the list, including the No. 1 overall player, Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. In addition to Jr, two other receivers are in the top ten with Washington’s Rome Odunze and LSU’s Malik Nabers. I believe all three can become bonafide stars and top receivers for whichever team drafts them, but Harrison is a special, special prospect. Odunze and Nabers aren’t too far off however. Eleven offensive linemen fill out the top 50, with this upcoming class being really fun. Of course, the top two are Penn State’s Olu Fashanu and Notre Dame’s Joe Alt, but I think there are some interesting players here who might end up sliding inside to guard at the next level. Washington’s Troy Fautanu and Oregon State’s Taliese Fuaga are the first two that come to mind. This is also a very good center class, with Oregon’s Jackson Powers-Johnson leading the pack.

