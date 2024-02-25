NFL Mock Draft 2024: Eagles 7-round simulation, Version 5.0

Welcome back to our 7-round NFL Mock Draft Simulation! This weekly article will look at different paths the Eagles can take in the 2024 NFL Draft.

With the NFL combine only days away, draft boards everywhere are about to be shaken up by days of athletic testing. After this week’s installment, these simulations could look vastly different as consensus shifts on various players. Here is an potential draft where the Eagles go very defense heavy.

Round 1, Pick 22 - Dallas Turner, Edge, Alabama

At pick 22, this would be a steal. Dallas Turner is a speedy edge rusher who developed into a complete defender in his final season at Alabama. Despite being on the lighter side for an edge rusher, hanging around 250 pounds on a good day, Turner could be a three-down defender in Vic Fangio’s defense as an outside linebacker.

Round 2, Pick 50 - Khyree Jackson, Cornerback, Oregon

The Eagles have always valued the cornerback position. After last season, the cornerback groups as exposed due to injuries and regression. Adding a young, athletic cornerback like Khyree Jackson who has great size and potential as an outside defender gives the Eagles some promise in their secondary across from Kelee Ringo.

Round 2, Pick 54 - Kamren Kinchens, Safety, Miami

Safety is going to need to be addressed this offseason. The Eagles cannot depend on Sydney Brown’s full recovery and Reed Blankenship has dealt with plenty of injuries through his two years in the NFL. Kinchens offers a lot in terms of versatility and athleticism. He could play deep or close to the line of the scrimmage for the Eagles.

Round 3, Pick 97 - Marist Liufau, Linebacker, Notre Dame

Linebacker is another area of need for Philly. They’ll probably upgrade the group through a mix of free agency and the draft. Marist Liufau is an interesting fit in Vic Fangio’s defense. He has the aggressive playing style, smarts, and blitzing ability to play inside in a 3-4 alignment and can stay on the field for three downs due to ability in short area coverage. It’s possible the Eagles look at linebacker earlier in the draft, but this is a good day two value.

Round 4, Pick 137 - Zak Zinter, Guard, Michigan

If not for a late season leg injury, Zak Zinter would probably be a top fifty pick. He is a plug and play offensive lineman who could hold it down at either guard position. Uncertainty around Jason Kelce’s future in Philly is the key to what will happen on the line, but a Cam Jurgens move to center would mean competition at the right guard spot.

Round 5, Pick 163- Jaheim Bell, Tight End, Florida State

Jaheim Bell continues to be an appealing late round tight end option for the Eagles. Bell has great speed at the position and could be an interesting role player as a H-Back in the Eagles new-look offense.

Round 5, Pick 172 - Cody Schrader, Running Back, Missouri

Running back is a not so sneaky need for the Eagles. There are some great short term options for the team in free agency, but the Eagles have never really been big spenders on that position. Finding value in this draft might be the best move. Cody Schrader was the lead back at Mizzou last year, carrying the offense with a blend of vision and hard running. He is also an underrated pass catcher. Schrader might not be a 20 carry guy immediately, but could be a contributor in the Eagles offense.

Round 5, Pick 178- Jaylin Simpson, Safety, Auburn

Jaylin Simpson feels like a Vic Fangio player. He is a hard-nosed, versatile defensive back who can line up all over the place and play his heart out. I don’t know if Simpson will be available this late after more people wake up to his talents, but as of now he is a great pick in the fifth round.

Round 7, Pick 243 - Bryson Nesbit, Wide Receiver, North Carolina

It’s unclear how the Eagles will address the hole at WR3. They could dip into the top end of this class, which is loaded with all sorts of talent. But they have pressing needs at other positions and spending big on WR3 is a tough sell. Bryson Nesbit would be a valuable depth player who could press for playing time. He is a huge target at nearly 6’5” and over 230 pounds. There are a lot of tools the team could find interesting and he could fit nicely playing next to AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith.

