Eagles News: NFL salary cap takes a big jump

NFL salary cap balloons ahead of 2024 season - SB Nation

The beauty of the NFL offseason is that every fanbase, regardless of how their team finished a season ago, can believe that with the right moves over the next few months, a Super Bowl could be in their future. Whether it comes via free agency, the NFL Draft, or a combination thereof, every team — and every fanbase — has hope this time of year. Now, each NFL fanbase has over 30 million more reasons to be hopeful. Or, more accurately, $30 million more reasons. The NFL confirmed on Friday a massive increase in the salary cap for the 2024 season. As first reported by Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, the salary cap for the next year has be increased to $255.4 million, an increase of over $30 million from last season’s number. For reference, the salary cap for the 2014 season, just ten years ago, was $133 million.

Mo Money - Iggles Blitz

The Eagles were actually in solid cap shape heading into the offseason. They didn’t have a ton of space, but had flexibility to make moves without doing a bunch of financial maneuvering. The Eagles will now have even more space. hat is an increase of $30M from last year. That’s a lotta money. Teams knew the cap would go up, but not that much. This is the NFL version of reaching into the pocket of a jacket and finding $20 you forgot about. PBR and Funyuns for everyone!!! This is good news for the Eagles. They don’t need to go on a crazy spending spree. They have to be smart because they have players who are going to need extensions. But the team can go shopping. They definitely have areas that need to be addressed. You might have heard that LB was slightly less than an elite position last year. Maybe the extra space will lead the Eagles to spend more at that spot. Howie Roseman and his staff will adjust their plan to make the best use of the extra space.

NFL Sets Salary Cap at $255.4M - Over The Cap

As far as what this does around the NFL? Not much. With the exception of the teams in really bad salary cap shape (i.e. Bills, Saints) who get a reprieve the relative buying power of each team remains the same. Tenders will increase over expectations as will proven performance escalators and rookie contracts. The interesting thing will be how much does this change the asking prices of players in free agency. In the past the increase in the cap has not had that kind of spike in wages, at least immediately. Most positions at the top do not increase at a significantly greater rate than the salary cap (normally those on the lower end see big jumps and then it catches up to the top), but we have also never seen a jump like this. This is one of the earliest times I can recall the cap being announced. Usually it comes at the tail end of the combine or sometime later. My guess would be because the number was going to be so large the league wanted to get ahead of this before the combine so contract discussions can focus on using the right numbers rather than working with lower figures and having it blow up in everyone’s face a week later and rendering a lot of the work pointless.

A.J. Brown has answers for Eagles fans: “I want to be here” - BGN

A.J. Brown was understandably frustrated and emotional toward the end of the Eagles’ disappointing 2023 season, and with an injury to keep him out of the team’s playoff game against the Bucs, the WR was unable to shift the narrative heading into the offseason. Some have speculated about Brown’s future with the Eagles. The WR called into 94WIP on Friday and finally answered some questions that Philly fans have been clamoring to know. Right away Brown was asked about his thoughts on staying with the Eagles: “I have no problem. I want to be here, it’s as simple as that. I love where I’m at, it’s as simple as that. Next question.”

2023 BGN Draft #37: Top 5 RB prospects in this draft class - BGN Radio

Shane Haff, Mark Henry Jr. and Chris Deibler each share their top 5 running backs in this draft class in addition to a few honorable mentions.

2024 NFL Scouting Combine Cheat Sheet: Wide Receiver - PE.com

Brian Thomas Jr. (LSU) – Nabers isn’t the only Tiger who is expected to do well out in Indy, because Thomas could shine too. At 6-foot-4, 205 pounds, the FBS touchdown leader in 2023 puts instant pressure on defensive backs at the snap because of his explosiveness off the ball. Even though he didn’t make it into Feldman’s list in 2023, he could be one of the standouts in Indy based off his film.

Who stays and who goes: What the Cowboys will do on offense this offseason - Blogging The Boys

Make Dak Prescott the highest-paid player in NFL history. Dak Prescott just finished second in the NFL in the MVP voting, and we should remind ourselves that Jerry Jones and company once went through five years of not having a quarterback worth a darn in between Troy Aikman and Tony Romo. It would be hard to believe that the 81-year-old Jones would entertain hitting the reset button and risk going through all that again. The real telling part of this situation is just how much of his current deal they have pushed out into the future. That makes it rather apparent that they are financially tied to him for the long haul. The Joneses believe in Prescott and he’s getting his bag. And that bag is very likely to be the biggest deal in the history of the NFL because that’s how it works whenever the next quarterback resets the market. If you’re still not sure what the Cowboys might do here, last month we mapped out three options the Cowboys have with Prescott.

Potential Saquon Barkley landing spots if he leaves the Giants - Big Blue View

Philadelphia Eagles. 20.0% (+400). Eagles running back D’Andre Swift is a pending free agent. Barkley would be a nice replacement for a team with designs on winning big — now.

How the Washington Commanders hired Dan Quinn as head coach - ESPN

But one question stood out: Myers asked Quinn about the most adversity he had faced. That one was easy: Super Bowl LI, when Quinn’s Falcons blew a 28-3 lead to the New England Patriots and lost in overtime. The group didn’t ask Quinn to relive the game, but rather, how he handled the situation. “He talked about it in a very healthy way, non-defensive way,” one source who was in the room said. They also liked what he didn’t do: blame others for the loss. “We have seen him in a brutally difficult position, go through it, get through it and get back on the horse and say, ‘I want another crack at this,’” one team source said. “If Andy Reid was blamed for the Eagles losing the Super Bowl [XXXIX, in 2005] and never got another job that would’ve been a travesty.”

2024 NFL Draft: 10 prospects who could rise during pre-draft process - NFL.com

Tyler Guyton: The 6-7, 328-pounder is a freak athlete with the size, length and lateral quickness to develop into an elite blindside protector down the road. When evaluating the former H-back-turned-offensive tackle (he switched during his time at TCU), Guyton’s balance, body control and agility jump off the tape. Though his technique remains raw and unpolished, the Oklahoma standout possesses the blue-chip athletic traits and prototypical dimensions that scouts covet at the position. With a strong series of workouts at the combine and Big 12 Pro Day, Guyton could soar up the charts as a franchise tackle prospect with tremendous upside.

