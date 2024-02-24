A.J. Brown has answers for Eagles fans: “I want to be here”

A.J. Brown was understandably frustrated and emotional toward the end of the Eagles’ disappointing 2023 season, and with an injury to keep him out of the team’s playoff game against the Bucs, the WR was unable to shift the narrative heading into the offseason. Some have speculated about Brown’s future with the Eagles.

The WR called into 94WIP on Friday and finally answered some questions that Philly fans have been clamoring to know.

Right away Brown was asked about his thoughts on staying with the Eagles:

“I have no problem. I want to be here, it’s as simple as that. I love where I’m at, it’s as simple as that. Next question.”

It was pointed out that as the 2023 season went on, it appeared as though Brown’s relationship with Jalen Hurts had changed since the friends linked up in 2022, but the WR was quick to shut down the notion that there is a problem between the pair.

“I think that’s total BS. It wasn’t a problem when I was on my six-game streak, They wasn’t talking about that then. They only started talking about that when we started losing. So, of course you see friction. You see friction from everybody — from the coaches to the players. Everybody. So, there you go.”

Brown did say that he didn’t want to talk about his relationship with Hurts on the air, but doubled down that it wasn’t a problem.

The WR also confirmed that he’s back in control of his Twitter account, but the posts from Super Bowl weekend until recently were by someone who hacked Brown’s account.

Brown spent quite a bit of time going back-and-forth with co-host Ike Reese about how Philly media isn’t supportive of the team, and how it feels personal when his character is called into question. It all boiled down to Reese trying to explain that they have a responsibility to inform fans about what’s going on, including what’s being rumored, and Brown thinking the media sensationalizes every little thing for clicks and views.

After that, Brown explained that the Eagles’ locker room is fine, and noted that the breakdown at the end of the season was due to players not executing. He said that the media was trying to put the blame on the coaches, but Brown never did that and wasn’t trying to put blame on anyone for the situation they were in down the stretch.

Brown also pointed out that while they might have had the best record in the league through 11 games, they weren’t playing like the best team in the league all season and had to claw their ways to wins. When things started to unravel, it was a domino effect.

The back-and-forth continued for awhile about how the media turned Brown into the scapegoat for a lot of the team’s issues, but ultimately, the WR said he feels misunderstood. When he’s seen getting emotional on the sideline, people automatically assume it’s about getting more touches, but really it’s about holding his teammates accountable. Brown explained that he’s a guy who pushes people to be the best version of themselves.

“I’m the person that you need on a team because I am willing to hold people accountable, make people around me better. But nobody sees that. All you see is the little flare-ups and stuff like that. And, I can honestly say — you see the flare-ups because nobody in that building works harder than me. Nobody in that building prepares harder than me, more than me. I can stand on that and say that. That’s why you see the passion. That’s why you see me react the way I act. Because nobody’s spending that time like me. I know for a fact.”

Brown reiterated that he doesn’t feel understood, although noted that he doesn’t care to be. He shot down the notion that fans really do want to understand him, explaining that he’s often likened to T.O. and how he acted in Philly even though Brown doesn’t move that way or act the same, at all.

The WR said that he wanted to call in on Friday to stand up to the bully, and to stand up for his teammates who are often subjects of rumors and baseless claims. He’s the guy who wants the ball in a must-get situation, and he’s a guy who energizes the team.

Brown was also asked about reports that people within the organization want Jalen Hurts to be a more vocal leader, but the WR was most concerned with Hurts’ staying authentic. He declined to say whether or not the QB needs to be more emotional, saying Hurts needs to only stay true to himself — Brown also pointed out that those concerns only popped up after the team started losing, but Hurts’ style was consistent all season.

Toward the end of the call, Brown said that he knows it’s a business, but he really does want to stay with the Eagles.